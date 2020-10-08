Trump Has Refused To Participate In Next Presidential Debate
President Donald Trump has refused to partake in a virtual TV debate against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
The event scheduled for October 15 was due to be held over video following President Trump’s recent coronavirus diagnosis.
However, it would appear that President Trump has taken issue with this new format, with his campaign team now planning to hold a rally rather than participate in the debate.
In a statement about the event, The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) said:
In order to protect the health and safety of all, the second presidential debate will take the form of a town meeting, in which the candidates would participate from separate remote locations.
However, during an interview with Fox Business, President Trump appeared to claim that the CPD didn’t warn him about this decision and expressed his refusal to participate.
President Trump said:
I heard that the commission a little while ago changed the debate style. That’s not acceptable to us. I’m not going to do a virtual debate. I’m not gonna waste my time on a virtual debate, that’s not what debating is all about.
You sit behind a computer and do it, debates? Ridiculous. And then they cut you off whenever they want.
President Trump went on to allege that those who made this decision were trying to ‘protect Biden’, claiming that he had expected to ‘beat him in the second debate also’.
An official statement from President Trump’s campaign team reads as follows:
President Trump won the first debate despite a terrible and biased moderator in Chris Wallace, and everybody knows it.
For the swamp creatures at the Presidential Debate Commission to now rush to Joe Biden’s defence by unilaterally cancelling an in-person debate is pathetic. That’s not what debates are about or how they’re done.
The statement also claimed that President Trump would test negative for coronavirus ahead of the event, going on to reveal plans to hold a rally rather than participate.
Speaking with CNN, head of the Commission on Presidential Debates, Frank Fahrenkopf, the commission spoke with both presidential campaigns ‘just before’ the decision to announced to hold the second debate virtually was announced. However, they did not consult with either campaign about this decision.
Fahrenkopf explained that ‘there is no law requiring any presidential candidate to debate’, remarking, ‘it is up to every candidate to decide whether they want to debate or not’.
There has only ever been one other instance in US presidential history where a major party candidate refused to partake in a debate. This was back in 1980 when Jimmy Carter declined to participate in the first debate.
