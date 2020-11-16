Trump Hasn’t Been To COVID-19 Task Force Meeting In 5 Months PA Images

The US has now surpassed 11 million coronavirus cases as of Sunday, November 15, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, prompting tighter restrictions throughout various states.

However, reports claim that President Donald Trump hasn’t been showing the dedicated leadership needed to tackle this unprecedented health crisis, having reportedly not attended a White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting in the past five months.

Established in January, the task force initially met daily during the first few months of the pandemic. However, by October, it was reported that meetings had been scaled back to just once a week, with priority instead given to an ‘economic reopening’.

U.S President Trump Roundtable on Border Security PA Images

Leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci told members of the press that Trump had not attended a task force meeting in ‘several months’, remarking that the meetings themselves had also greatly ‘diminished’, USA Today reported last month.

Now we have some idea of how long it’s actually been since President Trump went to one of these meetings, with a senior administration official telling The Washington Post it has been ‘at least five months’ since the president had been in attendance.

A senior administration official has reportedly also stated that Trump is no longer being regularly briefed on the ongoing pandemic by his team of medical experts, alleging that he rarely reads the daily coronavirus reports prepared by White House coronavirus response coordinator, Deborah Birx.

Despite the increasingly grim nature of the reports, the administration’s top medical experts are said to have been infrequent visitors at the White House in recent weeks.

Trump PA

Former World Health Organization assistant director general Jack Chow, who also served as US ambassador for global HIV/AIDS during George W. Bush’s administration, expressed alarm at Trump’s approach to the pandemic, telling The Washington Post:

The duty of a president is to protect the national security of the United States, and this is the most prominent disease of mass destruction America’s ever faced, and we have a commander in chief who has run away from the problem and has made it worse. We had an opportunity twice over the past eight months to bring it down to safer levels, and we failed. We are on the verge of losing control of this pandemic.

However, Assistant Secretary for Health, Brett Giroir, said that while it’s ‘true’ Trump had not attended a meeting for months, he was ‘not concerned that the president doesn’t attend’ because Vice President Mike Pence attends the meetings, as well as scientists leading the response to coronavirus, Forbes reports.

AI Can Spot 'Covid Cough' That's Inaudible To Humans Shutterstock

According to The Washington Post:

This account of Trump’s indifference and inaction on the newly surging coronavirus pandemic is based on interviews with more than a dozen administration officials, Trump allies, health advisers and others familiar with the response, many of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

The account details how Trump has increasingly ignored the advice of his own public experts, even as the number of cases continues to rise.

For example, Birx has reportedly proposed to reduce in-person dining in restaurants and bars on several occasions. However, Trump has dismissed these suggestions.

The president has also reportedly ignored calls by Dr. Fauci for firmer public messaging on the importance of wearing masks, going against all accepted medical advice.

