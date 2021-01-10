Trump Hasn’t Ordered Flags At Half-Mast Over Federal Buildings Despite Killed Police Officer

United States Capitol Police/PA Images

The US president has not ordered for flags to be flown at half-mast over government buildings in honour of a police officer who was killed in violent riots at the Capitol this week.

Brian Sicknick, a member of the US Capitol police force died on Thursday, December 7, from injuries he sustained the day before, when protesters stormed the Capitol building.

Advert 10

According to reports, vice president Mike Pence has contacted the officers family to pay his condolences, but Trump is yet to do the same.

In honour of Sicknick, flags over the US Capitol were flown at half-mast on Saturday, but the White House did not lower its flag, CNN reports.

As per a statement released by the police force, Sicknick was injured in a clash with rioters, and collapsed upon returning to his division office.

Advert 10

According to reports, the officer died from brain injuries after a rioter struck him on the head with a fire extinguisher.

Congress Finalises Biden’s Presidential Win After Violent Delay At The Capitol PA Images

‘He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,’ the Capitol Police statement said.

‘The entire USCP Department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Sicknick’s family and friends on their loss, and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague,’ it added.

Advert 10

A law enforcement official told CNN that prosecutors plan to open a murder investigation into the officer’s death.

On Thursday, law enforcement officers from several police forces gathered in the streets of Washington DC to pay tribute to Sicknick. He is only the fourth Capitol Police officer to die on duty.

In the aftermath of last week’s events, the chief of the US Capitol Police force, Steven Sund, resigned after facing a wave of backlash for his handling of the riots.

Advert 10

Steven Sund will stand down from his position on January 16, a letter of resignation confirms. He has served in the position since June 2019, after joining the Capitol Police force in 2017.

Several high-profile figures condemned the force’s response. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for him to step down, adding that ‘there was a failure of leadership at the top of the Capitol Police’.

PA Images

This was echoed by the police force’s union, which said there needed to be a change at the top.

Advert 10

‘Without a change at the top, we may see more events unfold like those we saw on January 6th. We cannot leave our officers and the Capitol Hill community they protect, to the mercy of further attacks amid a vacuum of leadership,’ the statement said.