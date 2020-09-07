Trump Hired A Black Man To Play Obama So He Could Fire Him BirtherReportDotCom/YouTube/PA Images

In bizarre, newly-unearthed footage, US President Donald Trump hired a Black actor to play Barack Obama just so he could fire him.

The parody clip, filmed in Trump Tower in 2012 ahead of the Republican National Convention, was axed from the broadcast at the time. However, the footage has now emerged online, accompanied by the damning account of the president’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen.

The strange video shows Trump sitting behind his desk, calling in a lookalike ‘Fauxbama’ before ‘ritualistically belittling the first black president’. In trademark The Apprentice style, he then says: ‘You’re fired.’

You can watch Trump’s video below:

Trump takes several shots at Obama in the video, slamming his ability to manage people and budgets, his golf skills and how much he plays, and racking up debt with a progressive healthcare program. In one compliment, he says: ‘You’re a really good, I love the way you speak – but talk is cheap, we need results.’

Shortly after it was canned by convention organisers, Trump told Breitbart, as per Business Insider: ‘They never put it on. The reason they didn’t put it on is because they thought it was too controversial. Controversy. It might not be politically correct.’

Donald Trump Barack Obama lookalike Skyhorse Publishing

In Cohen’s upcoming book, titled Disloyalty: A Memoir, he called the video ‘a kind of fantasy fulfilment that it was hard to imagine any adult would spend serious money living out — until he did the functional equivalent in the real world’.

Conceding that he was one of ‘Trump’s bad guys’, Cohen also describes the president as a ‘a cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator and a con man’, as Deadline reports.

In another segment, Trump reportedly said: ‘Tell me one country run by a Black person that isn’t a sh*thole. They are all complete f*cking toilets.’ Commenting on South Africa, he told Cohen: ‘Mandela f*cked the whole country up. Now it’s a sh*thole. F*ck Mandela. He was no leader.’

Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Testifies Before House Oversight Committee - DC PA Images

He also allegedly said: ‘Plus, I will never get the Hispanic vote. Like the Blacks, they’re too stupid to vote for Trump. They’re not my people.’

While the Trump Organisation hasn’t commented publicly on Cohen’s book, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called the author ‘a disgraced felon and disbarred lawyer who lied to Congress… he has lost all credibility, and it’s unsurprising to see his latest attempt to profit off of lies’.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty on nine counts of federal crimes, including tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign-finance violation. In the book, he argues his innocence, claiming he was part of the ‘the conviction machine’.