Trump Hotel In Washington, DC More Than Quadruples Prices For Biden Inauguration Dates

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC has more than quadrupled its prices for Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The president-elect is set to be inaugurated on January 20 after the White House undergoes a deep clean, thought to be costing more than $120,000, in light on the ongoing health crisis.

Apparently people found themselves unable to book a room at the Washington-based hotel between the 16-20 January until recently.

According to The Independent, the rooms were initially set at an eye-watering $886 (£650) for a double room and $2,225 (£1,630) for a suite, which was already higher than usual – but these prices have since increased even further.

As of today, January 1, the cheapest room the Trump International Hotel has is a deluxe room for $2,225 per night for Trump Card members. Meanwhile, those without a card will be charged $2,500 per night for the room.

There’s also a two-night minimum stay for people wishing to stay at the hotel during the week of the inauguration, reported the Independent.

In regards to what Trump himself will be doing on Inauguration Day, there were reports that the 74-year-old was planning on holding an opposing rally in Florida instead of attending his successor’s ceremony.

A report conducted by Axios last month stated that, ‘President Trump is considering a made-for-TV grand finale: a White House departure on Marine One and final Air Force One flight to Florida for a political rally opposite Joe Biden’s inauguration, sources familiar with the discussions tell Axios.’

The Trump administration has refused to comment on the matter.