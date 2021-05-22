Trump Hotel Increased Rates To Price Out QAnon Supporters

PA Images

The Trump Hotel in Washington DC raised its prices to try and stop QAnon followers from booking stays there on a weekend some predicted the former president would be restored to power.

Prices for stays on the weekend of March 3-4 were raised 180% by the Trump International Hotel, amid fears Trump supporters would once again try and gather in the capital.

A leaked report says the Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department’s intelligence division ‘confirmed with Trump Hotel management that they raised their rates as a security tactic to prevent protesters from booking rooms at their hotel should anyone travel to DC.’

The tactic was revealed in police intelligence documents published by a hacking group and distributed the various news organisations, The Guardian reports.

Police were apparently spurred to investigate the claims after reading an article about the price hikes published by Insider. Intelligence officers were then able to confirm the hotel was intentionally trying to price out potential demonstrators.

The March 3-4 weekend was being monitored after a QAnon conspiracy theory spread suggesting Trump would be restored as president on that day.

The theory is based on a different movement known as the ‘sovereign citizens’, who believe that all changes to US law since 1871 are illegitimate. March 4 was previously the inauguration day for US presidents until the date was changed to January 20 in a 1933 amendment to the constitution.

The police intelligence document said the Trump Hotel was ‘not aware of any credible information regarding an event actually taking place on that date’ and confirmed its own intelligence showed ‘none of the hotels in [Washington] are showing any noticeable increase in hotel reservations for this timeframe.’

The Guardian reports the Trump Hotel was one of several being monitored by police for signs of possible QAnon activity in the lead up to the Biden inauguration and other events in the wake of the January 6 riot.