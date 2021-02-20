Trump Hotel Staff Explain Exact Rules They Have To Follow When Serving Former President

PA Images/Pexels

Staff at Donald Trump’s Washington DC hotel have revealed the exact rules they had to follow when serving the former POTUS.

Shortly after Joe Biden came into power, news emerged that he’d removed Trump’s ‘Diet Coke button‘, a small red button that would alert a butler to bring in the beverage on a silver platter.

It turns out Trump’s Diet Coke habits and needs went further than the Oval Office, according to staff who served him at the Trump International Hotel in DC, around five blocks from the White House.

PA Images

As per the Washingtonian, one was always understood at the hotel: Table 72, slap-bang in the middle of mezzanine, was Trump’s table.

Whenever the former president turned up, staff would have to carefully follow the Standard Operating Procedure, a document with extensive, specific instructions in how to cater for Trump.

When he sat down, a server would ‘discreetly present’ a mini bottle of Purell hand sanitiser. Next, they’d ask: ‘Good (time of day) Mr. President. Would you like your Diet Coke with or without ice?’

PA Images

The exact steps for presenting and pouring the drink are ridiculous, explained as follows:

The beverage had to be opened in front of the germophobe commander in chief, ‘never beforehand.’ The server was to hold a longneck-bottle opener by the lower third of the handle in one hand and the Diet Coke, also by the lower third, in the other. Once poured, the drink had to be placed at the President’s right-hand side. ‘Repeat until POTUS departs.’

Trump always ordered shrimp cocktail, well-done steak and fries, with the occasional dessert. The waiter would also have to open mini glass bottles of Heinz ketchup in front of him so he could hear the ‘pop’ sound.

In addition to the meal, snacks had to be readily available, which included Lay’s sour cream and onion crisps, Milky Way, Snickers, Nature Valley Granola Bars, Tic Tacs, gummy bears, Chips Ahoy, Oreos, Nutter Butters, Tootsie Rolls, chocolate-covered raisins and Pop-Secret.