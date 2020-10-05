Trump, Infected With COVID-19, Took Car Journey With Guards To Greet Fans PA images

Donald Trump has caused yet more controversy, after exposing his Secret Service to COVID-19 so he could pose for a photographs and wave to fans.

In arguably the biggest story of the past week, it was confirmed that President Trump and First Lady Melania had both tested positive for coronavirus, leading the 74-year-old POTUS to find himself admitted to Walter Reed hospital.

Advert

The White House claim the decision to move Trump from isolation at the White House to the medical facility was merely a precaution, despite a number of medical professionals arguing otherwise. Now, the 45th president has angered many by opting to step outside of the secure facility and into an SUV so he could wave to supporters who were camped outside to wish him well.

Trump, Infected With COVID-19, Took Car Journey With Guards To Greet Fans PA

In the car with him were Secret Service who, despite wearing face masks, have now been exposed to a person with the virus, and it’s prompted an enormous amount of criticism.

One of the hospital’s top physicians and Chief of Disaster Medicine, Dr. James P. Phillips, MD, tweeted his frustration and branded the move as ‘insanity’.

Advert

‘Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential “drive-by” just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity’.’

The comment has since gone viral, with over 124,000 retweets and and 340,000 Likes.

Phillips followed up by mentioning the disregard Trump was showing for his staff employed to protect him, stating the nature of his secure vehicle – bulletproof and sealed against chemical attacks – renders the transmission risk ‘as high as it gets’, and deemed the president’s decision ‘astounding’.

Advert

‘That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play.’

This all took place on Sunday, October 4, barely a day since Trump had been admitted to the hospital and held up in the presidential quarters.

In a video he posted to Twitter, Trump said he’d ‘learned a lot’ about the virus, after saying he’d been meeting various soldiers and first responders.

Advert