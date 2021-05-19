Trump Investigation Into Financial Records Now ‘Criminal’, New York Prosecutor Says

PA Images

The investigation into the financial dealings of The Trump Organization is now being conducted ‘in a criminal capacity’, New York’s top prosecutor has confirmed.

A spokesperson for New York Attorney General Letitia James said that the case was ‘no longer purely civil’, and that former president Donald Trump had been notified of the change in scope in recent months.

The attorney general’s office has been looking into Trump’s business dealings before he took office in 2016. The case was initially opened as a civil inquiry in March 2019 while he was still president.

In a statement, Fabian Levy said:

We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the Organization is no longer purely civil in nature. We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA. We have no additional comment.

The statement did not confirm whether Trump himself is personally implicated in this new criminal investigation, or what exactly prompted the shift in scope.

Prosecutors are looking to determine whether Trump had altered the value of his assets to gain loans and pay lower taxes, by inflating their stated value to banks when seeking loans, and understating them on tax filings.

The BBC reports that investigators are attempting to get their hands on documents from offices used by The Trump Organization in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

The New York attorney general’s decision means that Trump is now facing two separate but overlapping criminal investigations into his business operations. Manhattan District Attorney General Cyrus Vance Jr is also probing The Trump Organization over allegations of ‘protracted criminal conduct’ including purported bank and insurance fraud.

Trump is also facing scrutiny from the district attorney’s office over claims his organisation covered up hush money payments made in 2016 to two women who claim they had affairs with him.

Investigations into The Trump Organization’s financial dealings began in earnest after the former president’s former fixer Michael Cohen told Congress that Trump had manipulated his financial statements.

In a statement to Reuters, Cohen – who is currently serving a three-year sentence under house arrest – said, ‘As more documents are reviewed by the NYAG and NYDA, it appears that the troubles for Donald Trump just keep on coming! Soon enough, Donald and Associates will be held responsible for their actions.’

In the wake of the 2020 election, several organisations cut ties with The Trump Organization, including many of Trump’s main lenders.