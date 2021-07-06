Trump Is Asking Random Mar-A-Lago Guests For Lawyer Recommendations, Book Claims

PA Images

Donald Trump is asking the guests at his Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida for legal advice, a new book has claimed.

Last week, the Trump Organisation’s chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg pleaded not guilty to 15 felony counts on a range of tax-related crimes – including scheme to defraud, conspiracy, grand larceny, tax fraud, and falsifying business records – coming off the back of a two-year investigation from New York prosecutors.

It’s just one of many cases involving the former US president, with fears from Trump’s camp he could be charged in connection with the Capitol riots, with some insurrectionists blaming him in their defences.

Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency by Alex Wolff, the author’s follow-up to charting Trump’s beginnings as president in Fire and Fury and everything in-between in Siege, ‘closes the story of Trump’s four years in office and his tumultuous last months at the helm of the country.’

Following his departure from the White House, Trump has been staying at his resort in Florida. Wolff’s book describes his post-presidency life, where ‘almost every Republican officeholder or seeker, save the few opposed to him, seem set to come to Mar-A-Lago to slavishly attend to him,’ as per an excerpt shared with The Times.

‘Some Mar-A-Lago members try to keep a respectful, albeit rapt, distance. But one after the other of the more or less forward stop to express fulsome admiration, if not nearly teary awe, with the most forward asking for a selfie, which, begrudgingly, he grants,’ Wolff explained.

‘Each greeting and genuflection becomes an opportunity for him to comment to the other people in the tighter circle of genuflection on how much he is loved and how much they, the people, have been hurt by the election that has been stolen from him,’ he added, clarifying it’s never said with ‘bitterness’ but a similar sense of ‘expansiveness and majesty’ seen in his earlier baseless videos and speeches.

Soon, he could face the weight of legal battles without an attorney. ‘He faces his legal challenges without any real lawyers in place, going so far as to ask random visitors if they know any good ones,’ Wolff wrote.

In classic Trumpian language, the former president described Manhattan district attorney’s indictment as a ‘political witch hunt by the radical left democrats… it is dividing our country like never before.’

‘You didn’t pay tax on the car or a company apartment… you didn’t pay tax, or education for your grandchildren… does anybody know the answer to that stuff?’ he also told supporters at a July 3 rally.