Trump Is Not Organising Third 'MAGA' Party To Challenge Republicans, Adviser Says

Former president Donald Trump is not currently planning the formation of a ‘MAGA Party’ as a means of challenging Republicans who voted for impeachment, according to a former senior campaign adviser.

An article of impeachment will be transferred from the House of Representatives to the Senate today, January 25, with members of the upper chamber set to consider Trump’s future next month. If Trump is convicted in the Senate, he may be banned from running for federal office ever again.

It was previously reported that Trump, who now resides at his Florida estate, had been speaking with advisers about the possibility of starting a third party in the US. Suggested names included the Patriot Party, or the Make America Great Again Party, in reference to his famous campaign slogan.



According to The Washington Post, Trump instructed staff to look into setting up his own party to challenge the 10 Republican members of the House who voted for impeachment earlier in January.

However, a senior Trump adviser has said the former president is committed to re-electing Republicans and is currently not considering the launch of a third party, CNN reports. However, he noted that this could well change in the future.

Jason Miller, who served as one of Trump’s senior campaign advisers, told the publication that Trump ‘has made clear his goal is to win back the House and Senate for Republicans in 2022. There’s nothing that’s actively being planned regarding an effort outside of that’.

Miller added, ‘It’s completely up to Republican senators if this is something that becomes more serious’, making reference to Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial at the Senate.



Furthermore, multiple Trump advisers have confirmed that Trump had been considering creating a third party, however these advisers did not believe the idea to be a serious one.

A separate adviser also told CNN that Trump had been talking about launching a third party for decades.

Being impeached does not necessarily mean being convicted, or indeed barred from ever holding political office again. Depending on the decision made at the Senate next month, Trump could indeed be free to return to politics ‘in some form’ as he publicly declared upon his exit from the White House.



On January 13, Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, after he was found to have incited a riot with false claims of a ‘stolen’ election that ultimately led to the deadly Capitol riots.

Ten out of 211 House Republicans voted to impeach Trump, with the most senior being Representative Liz Cheney, the third highest ranking Republican in the house.

Cheney, the daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney, said at the time:

The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.



According to The Washington Post, over the course of the weekend, Trump was heard on a recorded message offering his ‘complete and total endorsement’ for Arizona state party chairwoman Kelli Ward to serve another term.

A divisive figure who has previously clashed with the Arizona’s Republican governor, Ward shared a Twitter poll of January 6 asking her followers:

Can we salvage/save the Republican Party or do we need another option?

Approximatly 8% voted to salvage the Republican party, while 78% argued that a ‘#MAGA Party [was] needed’. By Sunday, this conversation had led to the hashtag #MAGAParty trending in the US.