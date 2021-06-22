Trump Is Now Suing New York City

PA Images

Donald Trump’s company The Trump Organization is suing New York City over the alleged wrongful termination of a contract it had to operate a city-owned golf course.

The Trump Organization, which encompasses hotels, golf courses and vineyards, among other businesses, held contracts to operate two Central Park ice skating rinks, the Central Park Carousel and the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point before they were cancelled in the wake of the insurrection at Washington DC’s Capitol building on January 6.

The New York-based facilities earned the company roughly $17 million per year, and while the Central Park contracts were set to expire earlier this year, a contract allowing the Trump Organization to operate the golf course at Ferry Point wasn’t due to expire until 2032.

After Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced he was moving to terminate the contracts, ABC News reports.

At the time, he said: ‘The President incited a rebellion against the United States government that killed five people and threatened to derail the constitutional transfer of power. The City of New York will not be associated with those unforgivable acts in any shape, way or form, and we are immediately taking steps to terminate all Trump Organization contracts.’

In a statement regarding the lawsuit, the Trump Organization argued the City had ‘no right’ to terminate the Ferry Point contract.

It commented:

Mayor de Blasio’s actions are purely politically motivated, have no legal merit, and are yet another example of the mayor’s efforts to advance his own partisan agenda and interfere with free enterprise. There can be no dispute that we are not just meeting, but exceeding our obligation to operate a first class, tournament quality daily fee golf course.

In response to the lawsuit, New York City has said it followed the termination process set out in the contract and it will ‘vigorously defend’ the decision to terminate it.

A spokesperson for the New York City Law Department commented: ‘The actions of Mr. Trump to incite a deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 caused a breach of the Ferry Point contract by eliminating options for hosting championship events.’

Meanwhile, City Hall spokesperson Bill Neidhardt responded to say that former president Trump ‘interfered with basic democracy when he incited a deadly insurrection at the US Capitol.’

He added: ‘You do that, and you lose the privilege of doing business with the City of New York. It’s as simple as that.’