unilad
Advert

Trump Is Now Suing New York City

by : Emily Brown on : 22 Jun 2021 15:54
Donald Trump Is Suing New York CityPA Images

Donald Trump’s company The Trump Organization is suing New York City over the alleged wrongful termination of a contract it had to operate a city-owned golf course.

The Trump Organization, which encompasses hotels, golf courses and vineyards, among other businesses, held contracts to operate two Central Park ice skating rinks, the Central Park Carousel and the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point before they were cancelled in the wake of the insurrection at Washington DC’s Capitol building on January 6.

Advert

The New York-based facilities earned the company roughly $17 million per year, and while the Central Park contracts were set to expire earlier this year, a contract allowing the Trump Organization to operate the golf course at Ferry Point wasn’t due to expire until 2032.

Trump Links golf course (PA Images)PA Images

After Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced he was moving to terminate the contracts, ABC News reports.

At the time, he said: ‘The President incited a rebellion against the United States government that killed five people and threatened to derail the constitutional transfer of power. The City of New York will not be associated with those unforgivable acts in any shape, way or form, and we are immediately taking steps to terminate all Trump Organization contracts.’

Advert

In a statement regarding the lawsuit, the Trump Organization argued the City had ‘no right’ to terminate the Ferry Point contract.

Capitol riot on January 6 (PA Images)PA Images

It commented:

Mayor de Blasio’s actions are purely politically motivated, have no legal merit, and are yet another example of the mayor’s efforts to advance his own partisan agenda and interfere with free enterprise.

There can be no dispute that we are not just meeting, but exceeding our obligation to operate a first class, tournament quality daily fee golf course.

Advert

In response to the lawsuit, New York City has said it followed the termination process set out in the contract and it will ‘vigorously defend’ the decision to terminate it.

A spokesperson for the New York City Law Department commented: ‘The actions of Mr. Trump to incite a deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 caused a breach of the Ferry Point contract by eliminating options for hosting championship events.’

Trump in front of American flag (PA Images)PA Images

Meanwhile, City Hall spokesperson Bill Neidhardt responded to say that former president Trump ‘interfered with basic democracy when he incited a deadly insurrection at the US Capitol.’

Advert

He added: ‘You do that, and you lose the privilege of doing business with the City of New York. It’s as simple as that.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Billie Eilish Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ After Anti-Asian Videos Surface
Music

Billie Eilish Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ After Anti-Asian Videos Surface

Trump Needs To Pay $570,000 Debt To El Paso Before He Tours Border, Judge Says
News

Trump Needs To Pay $570,000 Debt To El Paso Before He Tours Border, Judge Says

White Police Officer Found Guilty Of Beating Undercover Black Colleague At BLM Protest
News

White Police Officer Found Guilty Of Beating Undercover Black Colleague At BLM Protest

More Than 45,000 People Now Want Jeff Bezos To Stay In Space
Technology

More Than 45,000 People Now Want Jeff Bezos To Stay In Space

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, Capitol, Donald Trump, Insurrection, Lawsuit, new york city

Credits

ABC News

  1. ABC News

    Trump Organization sues New York City for wrongful termination of contracts

 