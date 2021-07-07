Trump Is Suing Facebook, Google and Twitter On Behalf Of Victims Of ‘Cancel Culture’

PA Images

Donald Trump is suing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter boss Jack Dorsey and Google’s Sundar Pichai after being banned from their platforms, reports say.

The former US president’s presence on social media was controversial throughout his term, but criticism came to a head with his baseless election fraud claims and the US Capitol riots. After months of warnings being added to his posts, Twitter banned him, citing ‘the risk of further incitement of violence’.

Facebook took similar action, with its Oversight Board ruling on a ban for at least two years. Trump responded as you’d expect, brushing it off as ‘boring’ – but now, he’s launching a lawsuit against the social media chiefs on behalf of victims of ‘cancel culture’.

Trump made an announcement today regarding his class action lawsuits against Zuckerberg, Dorsey and Pichai, as broadcasted by RSBN.

As reported by Axios, Trump is seeking ‘immediate injunctive relief to allow the prompt restoration his social media accounts’ in addition to imposing punitive damages on the three social media giants. His lawsuit is being supported by America First Policy Institute, a nonprofit launched for Trump’s policies, via the Constitutional Litigation Partnership.

Trump’s lawsuits will also allow him to sue on behalf of people who feel they’ve been affected by Facebook and Twitter’s censoring, like conservative commentators who constantly talk about how much they’re ‘silenced’, which in itself a complete contradiction.

‘They shouldn’t be allowed to get away with this censoring and silencing, and ultimately, we will win. Our country can’t take this abuse anymore,’ he earlier said in response to Facebook’s decision.

‘What Facebook, Twitter, and Google have done is a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our country. Free Speech has been taken away from the President of the United States because the Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth, but the truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before,’ he wrote on a make-shift blog in lieu of a proper platform, which has since been shut down.

‘We know today’s decision will be criticised by many people on opposing sides of the political divide – but our job is to make a decision in as proportionate, fair and transparent a way as possible, in keeping with the instruction given to us by the Oversight Board,’ Facebook said while confirming Trump’s continued ban.

‘I believe this was the right decision for Twitter. We faced an extraordinary and untenable circumstance, forcing us to focus all of our actions on public safety. Offline harm as a result of online speech is demonstrably real, and what drives our policy and enforcement above all,’ Dorsey also wrote.