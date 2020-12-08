Trump Is Suing Joe Biden Over Wisconsin Election Result PA

Donald Trump’s efforts to take legal action over the election result haven’t proved very successful so far, but he’s nothing if not determined, as his administration is now suing Joe Biden.

Within a month of losing the election, the sitting president had filed 33 lawsuits arguing that Biden’s win wasn’t legitimate.

Advert 10

Trump has spouted unfounded claims of voter fraud and inaccurate vote counting systems, but his rants proved futile as it was estimated 31 of the 33 lawsuits were dismissed or lost.

Donald Trump PA Images

Trump’s administration has now gone straight to the source of his frustrations as it filed a new lawsuit against President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris yesterday, December 7.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both signed lawsuits filed in Milwaukee Circuit Court seeking judges to overturn the absentee ballots for Milwaukee and Dane Counties, which turned blue in the election.

Advert 10

The lawsuit alleges the Board of Canvassers’ legal determination that in-person absentee ballots should be counted violates a Wisconsin law requiring written applications for such ballots. In turn, Trump argues that the absentee ballots cast in those counties did not follow the proper procedure and therefore should not be counted.

Joe Biden PA Images

The lawsuits do not explain exactly what roles Biden and Harris had with regards to absentee voters in the two Wisconsin counties.

Per Law and Crime, Trump’s attorney James R. Troupis wrote in the lawsuit:

Advert 10

By failing to reject the aforementioned absentee ballots, or absentee ballot envelopes and certifications, the Milwaukee County Board of Canvassers caused harm to plaintiffs by counting votes cast in contravention of the Wisconsin Statutes and including those votes in the recount totals, thereby directly impacting the outcome of the election.

Milwaukee and Dane Counties are home to a number of Black voters, and in a separate lawsuit Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers denounced Trump’s request as a ‘shocking and outrageous assault on our democracy’.

Trump PA Images

Democratic attorneys have further accused Trump of being racist for the way he has focused on disputing votes from counties where large proportions of Black voters live.

Advert 10

In opposition papers, democratic attorney Charles G. Curtis, Jr. wrote:

That requested ‘relief’ is an affront to the voters of Dane and Milwaukee Counties — not coincidentally, the counties with the most urban residents and voters of color, who voted overwhelmingly for the Biden-Harris ticket.

Time is running out for Trump, whose term will come to an end when Biden is sworn in on January 20 next year. The president appears to taking as much action as he can in his final weeks, including finalising a record-breaking number of federal rules.