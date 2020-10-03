Trump Is Taking An ‘Experimental’ COVID Treatment Unapproved By FDA, White House Confirms

Trump Is Taking An Unapproved 'Experimental' COVID Treatment, White House Confirms realDonaldTrump/Twitter/PA

President Donald Trump has taken an experimental COVID-19 drug that has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the White House has confirmed.

On Friday, October 2, the White House confirmed Trump would be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for coronavirus.

Advert

There, the president has been administered a significant dose of the new drug, which is not yet available for public use.

According to Dr Jeanne Marrazzo, director of infectious diseases at University of Alabama, the 74-year-old has been given ‘an experimental drug that shows promise.’

She went on to say that the drug hasn’t currently got any kind of FDA authorisation, adding that ‘the only way people would normally be able to get this is by participating in a clinical trial,’ as per Vice.

Advert

However, Trump has been given the antibody drug, made by Regeneron, through ‘compassionate use’, which is where a poorly patient can be given non-FDA approved drugs outside of a clinical trial.

pills Pixabay

A drug like this would normally be passed for emergency use before it would ever be accessible to any kind of patient.

This particular drug is currently believed to be the most promising in terms of treating COVID-19, although it has only been tested on around 275 participants in the US so far, according to Marrazzo.

Advert

It’s reported by The New York Times that Trump’s medical staff reached out to Regeneron’s CEO Leonar Schleifer to have permission to use the drug – a request that was cleared by the FDA.

Barron PA Images

Schleifer told the publication:

All we can say is that they asked to be able to use it, and we were happy to oblige. When it’s the president of the United States, of course, that gets — obviously — gets our attention.

Advert

Meanwhile, the same drug administered to Trump is said to have already been used in a small number of UK hospitals, according an Oxford University professor.

Professor Peter Horby said ‘about three hospitals in the north’ of England began using the same treatment last week, and it is expected to be rolled out to a further 30 to 40 hospitals next week.

‘The class of drugs, these artificial antibodies, have been around for quite a while now, and they’ve been extensively used in inflammatory conditions and cancers, and they’re pretty safe and well understood, and so the technology is something that I think we have confidence in,’ he told BBC Radio 4, as per The Guardian.

Advert

Trump confirmed on Twitter that he and Melania had both tested positive for the virus just hours after saying the end of the pandemic was ‘in sight.’