Trump Just Lost Three Election Lawsuits In One Day PA Images

President Donald Trump has lost three of the court cases mounted in a bid to overturn the result of the presidential election.

On Thursday, November 19, three separate states dismissed the cases led by Rudy Giuliani, which were launched in an effort to stop President-elect Joe Biden from taking over the White House in January.

One of the court cases took place in Georgia, where Trump’s team claimed election officials improperly changed the process of handling absentee ballots, somehow paving the way for Biden’s victory in the state.

However, US District Judge Steven Grimberg ruled that to put a stop the certification of the state’s vote ‘at the eleventh hour would breed confusion and disenfranchisement that I find have no basis in fact and law,’ before throwing out the case.

He explained that ‘there is no doubt that the right to vote, even an individual’s right to vote is sacrosanct,’ however he wanted to make it clear that it ‘doesn’t mean that individual voters have the right to dictate’ how their votes are counted.

In Arizona, the incumbent president’s team requested election officials in Phoenix not to certify Biden as the winner, again, over claims of voter fraud. Sadly, for Trump and co, the case was thrown out by a judge, who told them under no circumstances could they bring the suit again, even if it has been reworked.

Trump Just Lost Three Election Lawsuits In One Day PA Images

‘It must be noted that the parties specifically stipulated in their comprehensive stipulation of facts that there exists no evidence of any fraud, misconduct, or any impropriety with respect to the challenged ballots,’ Judge Robert Baldi said in his ruling, as per the MailOnline.

‘There is nothing in the record and nothing alleged that would lead to the conclusion that any of the challenged ballots were submitted by someone not qualified or entitled to vote in this election. At no time did petitioners present evidence or argument to the contrary.’

The big loss, however, came in Pennsylvania, where a judge rejected the Trump administration’s efforts to block 2,200 ballots from Bucks County, over bizarre claims relating to missing ‘secrecy envelopes.’

Donald Trump PA Images

The Trump administration still has one federal lawsuit in the state, however it’s likely that it will be met with the same attitude as the latter case and get thrown out, too.

The three failed legal cases appeared to be the final three nails in the coffin for the Republicans’ hopes of paving a path to victory in the presidential election.

Trump is yet to concede the election.