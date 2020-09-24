unilad
Trump Just Signed Executive Order Claiming Anti-Racism Is The Real Racism

by : Cameron Frew on : 24 Sep 2020 12:14
Trump Just Signed Executive Order Claiming Anti-Racism Is The Real Racism

As the clock ticks down on his first term, US president Donald Trump’s latest executive order has banned anti-racism and diversity training.

Trump’s order, signed on Tuesday, September 22, bars military and government contractors from holding training sessions that promote ‘race stereotyping, for example, by portraying certain races as oppressors by virtue of their birth’.

It follows the administration’s move against federal agencies employing racial sensitivity training, or as Trump’s team calls it, ‘divisive, anti-American propaganda’.

In a tweet, the POTUS wrote: ‘A few weeks ago, I BANNED efforts to indoctrinate government employees with divisive and harmful sex and race-based ideologies. Today, I’ve expanded that ban to people and companies that do business…’

The order is intended to ‘combat offensive and anti-American race and sex stereotyping and scapegoating’ as a result of training which ‘teaches, advocates, or promotes the divisive concepts’ such as racism, sexism, white privilege and more.

Donald TrumpDonald TrumpPA Images
It adds: ‘Instructors and materials teaching that men and members of certain races, as well as our most venerable institutions, are inherently sexist and racist are appearing in workplace diversity trainings across the country, even in components of the Federal Government and among Federal contractors.’

The White House press briefing explains: 

President Trump’s order ensures that Americans’ hard-earned taxpayer dollars support unity in our Nation instead of promoting radical ideologies that divide Americans by race or sex.

This order encourages diversity training that promotes inclusive workplaces where no one feels marginalised because of his or her race or sex.

Donald TrumpDonald TrumpPA Images
Strangely, the order also suggests that the country’s ‘Founding documents rejected these racialised views of America, which were soundly defeated on the blood-stained battlefields of the Civil War’, despite the US’ long legacy of slavery and mass incarceration.

Trump added: ‘In the face of lies meant to divide us, demoralise us, and diminish us, we will show that the story of America unites us, inspires us, includes us all, and makes everyone free.’

In addition to the ban on training, Trump ‘has announced the 1776 Commission, which will promote patriotic education… to combat disinformation taught in American schools’.

Donald TrumpDonald TrumpPA
The president has recently taken aim at ‘critical race theory’ and the idea that the US is inherently racist due to its history and current structures, which perpetuate discriminatory attitudes.

In a speech last week, Trump called it ‘a Marxist doctrine holding that America is a wicked and racist nation, that even young children are complicit in oppression, and that our entire society must be radically transformed’.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: News, Anti-Racism, Diversity, Donald Trump, Executive Order, Racism, US, White House

