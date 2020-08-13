Trump Just Suggested He's Sabotaging United States Postal Service To Screw Up Election PA Images

Donald Trump has just implied he is sabotaging the US Postal Service (USPS) to undermine its ability to handle mail-in voting in the 2020 election, effectively screwing the results up.

Advert

In recent weeks, the US president has repeatedly expressed his concern over mail-in voting, saying he believes it leaves the country open to voter fraud and interference from foreign countries.

These claims are baseless and unsubstantiated, and there’s no evidence to back them up. Regardless, Trump continues to push the fake narrative that it’s dangerous, and today suggested he was purposely holding money back from USPS to ensure mail-in voting can’t go ahead.

You can listen to his comments below:

Advert

In a telephone interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo this morning, August 13, Trump referenced the Democrats’ proposed funding for mail-in balloting and USPS in its coronavirus stimulus bill.

‘They want $3.5 billion for the mail-in votes, okay, universal mail-in ballots,’ Trump said. ‘They want $25 billion for the post office. Now they need that money in order to make the Post Office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots.’

He then suggested this money was purposely being withheld from USPS in order to make it more difficult to expand voting by mail, stating: ‘In the meantime, they aren’t getting there.’

Trump continued:

By the way those are just two items, but if they don’t get those two items that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting, because they’re not equipped to have it.

Trump PA Images

This isn’t the first time Trump has alluded to this, either. During a news conference on Wednesday evening, he again referenced the Democrats’ bill, stating, as per The Washington Post: ‘They don’t have the money to do the universal mail-in voting so therefore, they can’t do it, I guess.’

‘Are they going to do it even if they don’t have the money?’ he continued. ‘They don’t have it. They don’t have the money to do the universal mail-in votes. Therefore, they can’t do the universal mail-in vote. It’s very simple. How are they going to do it if they don’t have the money to do it?’

Advert

These comments seem to shine a shocking light on why Trump and congressional Republicans have repeatedly refused to grant the Post Office money in the latest round of negotiations over coronavirus stimulus, making clear it’s a way to undermine the service for its own benefit.

Election-2020-Postal-Service PA Images

But a lack of funding isn’t the only thing impacting USPS right now, with the Trump administration being heavily criticised in recent days for mail delays – particularly in light of the appointment of Trump donor Louis DeJoy as postmaster general in June.

Some residents have gone upwards of three weeks without packages and letters, leaving them without medication, paychecks and bills, with DeJoy having banned overtime for postal workers and taken other measures which have impacted the day-to-day running of the company.

This is an extremely alarming sign, particularly in the run-up to the November election when millions of Americans are expected to mail in their ballots.