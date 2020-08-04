Trump Just Wished Ghislaine Maxwell Well Again In Shocking Interview
President Donald Trump has once again wished Ghislaine Maxwell well, this time during a shocking interview with Axios National Political Correspondent Jonathan Swan.
Speaking on the HBO programme, Trump doubled down on comments made during a White House press conference on Tuesday, July 21, stating that he would ‘wish a lot of people well’ and that ‘I’m not looking for anything bad for her’.
Maxwell, 58, has been denied bail after pleading not guilty to luring underage girls into the home of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, where they would be abused. She will remain behind bars until her trial in the summer of 2021.
You can watch the interview for yourself below:
During the Axios interview, Swan questioned President Trump about why exactly he would wish someone facing such serious charges ‘well’.
In response to this, Trump stated:
She’s now in jail. Yeah, I wish her well. I’d wish you well, I’d wish a lot of people well. Good luck. Let them prove somebody was guilty.
[…] Her boyfriend [Epstein] died in jail, and people are still trying to figure out how did it happen. Was it suicide? Was he killed? And I do wish her well. I’m not looking for anything bad for her. I’m not looking bad for anybody.
These comments reiterated the well wishes offered by Trump during a recent press conference, where he noted he’d met Maxwell ‘numerous times over the years’, especially during his time living in Palm Beach.
President Trump is known to have been friends with Epstein for decades, with the pair having been photographed together on various occasions at Trump’s Palm Beach estate during the ’90s and early ’00s.
Speaking about their friendship in a New York Magazine article on Epstein back in 2002, Trump remarked that he had ‘known Jeff for fifteen years’, describing him as a ‘terrific guy’:
He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it – Jeffrey enjoys his social life.
As per Business Insider, at least 25 women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct since the 1970s. President Trump has denied the accusations, which include harassment, groping and rape.
During the Axios interview, President Trump also made some odd remarks about the late Congressional Representative John Lewis, declaring that he had made a ‘big’ mistake by not attending his inauguration.
Fixating on this apparent slight, Trump said ‘I really don’t know’ when asked about how history would remember Rep. Lewis, going on to state:
He didn’t come to my inauguration. He didn’t come to my State of the Union speeches. And that’s OK. That’s his right. And, again, nobody has done more for Black Americans than I have.
[…] He should have come. I think he made a big mistake.
Since the arrest of Epstein last year, Trump has both denied any involvement with the disgraced financier alleged underage sex parties, amid direct accusations from women who claim to have been trafficked by Epstein.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.
Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays.
Topics: News, Axios, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, Jonathan Swan, Now, President Donald Trump
CreditsHBO/YouTube and 2 others
HBO/YouTube
AXIOS on HBO: President Trump Exclusive Interview (Full Episode) | HBO
New York Magazine
Business Insider