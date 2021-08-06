Trump Launches Card For Fans And People Think It Looks Like A Nazi Emblem
Donald Trump is launching a new card for his supporters, and people can’t help but point out how much it looks like a Nazi emblem.
The 75-year-old former president devised the ‘Trump Cards’ as a way for his supporters to show their support.
While he may not be the Top Trump of the United States anymore, he sent an email to his fans asking for their opinions on the red and gold cards.
According to the first email sent by Trump’s PAC team, the cards will act as a ‘sign of your dedicated support to our movement to SAVE AMERICA’.
The card, which will be ‘carried by Patriots all around the Country’, is red and gold and appears to be around the size of a credit card.
However, people couldn’t help but note the similarities between the card’s eagle symbol and the Nazi Imperial Eagle. One person said, ‘This cannot be real, can it???’
Another joked:
I did Nazi that coming.
No, I’m kidding. I saw it coming five years ago.
A third said, ‘But what is it for? I don’t understand its function.’
The email also discussed Trump’s initial reactions to the card design.
It read:
We recently met with the President in his Florida office and showed him four designs.
Originally we were planning on releasing just one design, but when President Trump saw the cards on his desk, he said, ‘These are BEAUTIFUL. We should let the American People decide – they ALWAYS know best!’
Trump is putting his ‘full trust’ in his supporters to help with the card design, the email states. But the cards will only be given to his ‘STRONGEST’ supporters. Unfortunately, it is unclear as to how one can become one of the elite few.
