Trump Launches New Communications Platform ‘Straight From His Desk’

PA Images

Donald Trump has launched a blog which allows users to share his posts to Twitter and Facebook straight ‘from the desk’ of the former US president.

Trump has been banned from Twitter for life following his alarming rhetoric around the Capitol riots. Facebook also restricted his access, with Mark Zuckerberg saying ‘the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great.’

Since January, Trump has been communicating with his followers via statements given to the press and interviews – he even said his press releases were more ‘elegant’ than social media.

donaldjtrump.com

On his website at donaldjtrump.com/desk, you’ll find a photo of Trump writing in a book and video with the captions: ‘In a time of silence and lies, a beacon of freedom arises. A place to speak freely and safely. Straight from the desk of Donald J. Trump.’

If you wish to take a scroll, you’ll find the Trumpian ramblings which earlier polluted our Twitter feeds. On May 3, despite overriding evidence against his bogus claims, he wrote: ‘The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!’

Another ‘post’ cited Twitter’s performance on the stock market, with Trump writing: ‘Bad forecasts are hurting the outlook but more importantly, in my opinion, it has become totally BORING as people flock to leave the site… I guess that’s what happens when you go against FREEDOM OF SPEECH! It will happen to others also.’

Despite his bans on both social platforms, users can share Trump’s blog entries to their feeds with a hyperlink to the website.

Trying to explain the page on Twitter, Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the former president, wrote: ‘President Trump’s website is a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office, but this is not a new social media platform. We’ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future.’

It’s been widely mocked on Twitter, with NPR’s Domenico Montanaro tweeting: ‘Um, this ‘new platform’ is just a blog on a personal web site that doesn’t even have a comments section. It has changed the game back to before 2008.’

As others have pointed out, the blog is ‘all about the money’ as it allows followers to donate to the Save America Joint Fundraising Committee.

While his Twitter ban is permanent, Facebook’s independent oversight board will reach a decision today, May 5, on whether he’ll be allowed to return.

