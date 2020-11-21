unilad
Trump Lawyers Mix Up Michigan And Minnesota In Court Filing

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 21 Nov 2020 15:09
Donald Trump’s legal team mixed up Minnesota and Michigan in one of its post-election legal filings intended to prove voter fraud.

The legal filing was just one of several put in place in a bid to overturn the result of the US election, led by Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Just a day after it was announced that the team had lost three of their legal challenges in a single day, it was reported that L Lin Wood, an Atlanta-based lawyer, had accidentally filed documents relating to suspiciously high turnouts in Democratic-favoured Michigan areas, using data from several Minnesota counties.

Monticello, Albertville, Lake Lillian, Houston, Brownsville, Runeberg, Wolf Lake, Height of Land, Detroit Lakes, Frazee and Kandiyohi were among the counties listed in the legal filing – all of which are located in Minnesota.

The data is said to have included a nine-page affidavit from Russell James, from the cybersecurity company Allied Security Operations Group.

The embarrassing blunder has been described as ‘a catastrophic error,’ that is ‘the kind of thing that causes a legal position to crash and burn,’ John H Hinderaker, a veteran litigator, told The New York Times.

He added, as per the Independent:

Has Mr Ramsland inadvertently stumbled across evidence of voter fraud in Minnesota? I seriously doubt it. The venues in question are all in red Greater Minnesota, not in the blue urban areas where voter fraud is common.

On Thursday, November 19, it was announced that Trump’s team had lost not one but three separate legal challenges alleging voter fraud.

Trump’s Arizona case was dismissed by judges who ruled that the lawsuit could not be resubmitted even if it was reworked.

Meanwhile in Georgia, Judge Steven Grimberg said that blocking the state from certifying a winner ‘at the eleventh hour would breed confusion and disenfranchisement that I find have no basis in fact and law’. He reiterated that while the right to vote is sacrosanct, it doesn’t give each individual voter the right to dictate how their vote is counted.

The third blow of the day came in Pennsylvania, where US District Judge Matthew Brann accused Trump of ‘disenfranchising every single voter in the commonwealth,’ Reuters reports. While Judge Robert Baldi, dismissing the lawsuit in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, said it would be ‘an injustice to disenfranchise these voters,’ ABC News reports.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

