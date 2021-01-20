Trump Leaves White House For Last Time As President

CNN

President Donald Trump has left the White House for the last time as President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn into office this afternoon.

After four years as president, Trump will not be receiving a military send off in the wake of him being impeached for a second time last week and the Capitol riot that shook the country on January 6.

Advert 10

He departure is described as a ‘sore loser send off’.

Instead of the traditional send off, Trump’s event will take place at Joint Base Andrews where he is being taken to as we speak. Trump left the White House with First Lady Melania Trump and boarded a helicopter that was sat waiting for him on the White House lawn.

While leaving the White House, Trump reportedly said to reporters, ‘Thank you it’s been a great honour to be president.’

CNN

Advert 10

Invitations to the farewell were sent to Trump’s supporters, including former administration officials and other backers, asking them to arrive by 7.15 am. He’s currently on a helicopter tour around Washington DC before going to Joint Base Andrews.

Trump will not be attending Biden’s inauguration ceremony later today, January 20, making him the first living US president to not attend their successors ceremony.

Prior to being permanently suspended from Twitter, the president wrote on the social media platform, ‘To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.’

Something else Trump has failed to do is contact Biden and invite him to the White House before his inauguration – a tradition upheld by most presidents prior to him.

Advert 10

President Trump and First Lady Melania PA Images

In 2016, Barack Obama invite Trump and his family to the White House to discuss the transfer of power, while the George Bush invited the Obama family there in 2008 following Obama’s election victory.

While Trump has failed to get in touch with Biden, CNN reported that vice president Mike Pence had called Kamala Harris in the wake of her victory alongside Biden.

Trump’s departure is being described a historic moment following the turmoil his time as president has undeniably caused.

Advert 10

CNN

Security had been increased for Biden’s inauguration this afternoon following ongoing concerns of further violent protests at the event.

Over the weekend, the FBI stated that it had found ‘concerning’ plans for more far-right violence and said it had found ‘an extensive amount of concerning online chatter’.

As a consequence, the FBI warned people that it was watching everyone’s movements online, something which was proved after a user of the ‘thedonald.win’ website received a visit from officials after posting about ‘fighting for [his] country’ on the page.

Advert 10