Trump Loses Pennsylvania Election Fraud Appeal

by : Julia Banim on : 27 Nov 2020 17:59
A federal appellate court has rejected President Donald Trump’s election fraud appeal in a Pennsylvania lawsuit.

The case was argued last week in a lower court by President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who claimed that the 2020 presidential election had been affected by widespread fraud in Pennsylvania.

However, Giuliani was unable to offer any tangible proof of these allegations in court, in what has proven to be yet another setback for President Trump’s hopes of overturning the results of the election.

US District Judge Matthew Brann described the campaign’s complaint as being ‘like Frankenstein’s Monster, has been haphazardly stitched together’, denying Giuliani the right to amend it a second time. The 3rd Circuit has now declared that this decision was justified.

As reported by the Associated Press, the court said that ‘the campaign’s claims have no merit’, following a 3-0 decision from the US Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit.

Handing down the ruling today (November 27), Judge Stephanos Bibas – who had been appointed by President Trump, asserted that ‘free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy’, adding:

Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.

Following the ruling, Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to President Trump’s campaign, tweeted that the campaign would now be taking its appeal to the Supreme Court:

The activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania continues to cover up the allegations of massive fraud.

We are very thankful to have had the opportunity to present proof and the facts to the PA state legislature. On to SCOTUS!

On Monday November 23, President Trump stated that his administration would begin co-operating with President-elect Biden’s transition team, after being put under pressure from other Republican politicians.

However, this reluctant decision was not a formal concession, and President Trump has made it clear that he is continuing to rail against the election results, tweeting that he ‘will never concede to fake ballots’.

As reported by CNBC, on Wednesday, November 25, President Trump claimed his team had ‘all the evidence’, while speaking at a Republican state legislature hearing in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, stating:

All we need is to have some judge listen to it properly, without having a political opinion or having another kind of a problem.

He continued:

This election has to be turned around.

This ruling comes just four days after officials in Pennsylvania certified their vote count for President-elect Joe Biden, who defeated President Trump by over 80,000 votes in the state.

At the time of writing, President Trump’s campaign team has yet to produce any substantial evidence that widespread election fraud has had an impact on the results of the 2020 election.

