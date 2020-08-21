Trump Made A Bizarre Speech About Killing Off Sharks And Mosquitoes
President Donald Trump has just delivered one of the most surreal speeches of his presidency so far, appearing to confirm widespread rumours about his fear of sharks.
The unexpected tangent emerged during an August 20 event in Pennsylvania, and saw President Trump reaffirm his dislike of sharks and mosquitoes, creatures he has previously expressed distaste for.
The president appeared to get distracted by a mosquito while delivering his speech, declaring, ‘I want to get that mosquito. I don’t like […] they’ll say it’s cruelty to animals. I don’t know – no it’s true!’
You can watch the unusual public speaking detour for yourself below:
Building on his anti-mosquito stance, President Trump went on to pour scorn over sharks, stating:
They were saying the other night, they were saying, ‘Oh sharks, we have to protect them,’ I said, ‘Wait a minute, wait.’
They actually want to remove all the seals in order to save the shark. I said, ‘Wait a minute. Don’t you have it the other way around?’
I’m not a big fan of sharks either – I don’t know how many votes I am going to lose. I have people calling me up, ‘Sir, we have a fund to save the sharks,’ I say, ‘No thank you, I have other things I can contribute to’.
It’s unclear what exactly sparked this impromptu shark bashing. However, as noted in an article by The Washington Post, it’s possible that the POTUS had tuned in to the Discovery Channel’s popular Shark Week event, which aired just the other week.
Bizarrely, this is not the only time President Trump has gotten himself riled up by the predatory ocean dweller.
In 2013, three years before he was elected president, the man then known simply as ‘The Donald’ tweeted:
Sorry folks, I’m just not a fan of sharks – and don’t worry, they will be around long after we are gone.
Then, as if warning any sharks against approaching him on the street, the future POTUS drove his point home further with a second tweet:
Sharks are last on my list – other than perhaps the losers and haters of the World!
In a 2011 interview with inTouch Weekly, Stormy Daniels – who claims to have had an affair with President Trump – also brought up his apparent obsession with sharks, revealing some remarks he allegedly made to her about them during their time together.
Daniels said:
The strangest thing about that night – this was the best thing ever. You could see the television from the little dining room table, and he was watching Shark Week and he was watching a special about the U.S.S. something, and it sank, and it was like the worst shark attack in history.
He is obsessed with sharks. Terrified of sharks. He was like, ‘I donate to all these charities and I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks. I hope all the sharks die.’ He was like riveted. He was like obsessed. It’s so strange, I know.
President Trump has denied being romantically involved with Daniels, whose account of their affair has reportedly been corroborated by her ex-husband and one of her friends. However, the claims she made in the interview certainly bear uncanny similarities to his recent outburst.
This also isn’t the first time we’ve seen President Trump express hatred towards mosquitoes, having previously ranted about them during his 2016 campaign, as per Business Insider.
Speaking at an Ohio rally, President Trump exclaimed, ‘I don’t like mosquitoes! I don’t like those mosquitoes. I never did!’, before appearing to compare rival Hilary Clinton to one.
