Trump Made A Bizarre Speech About Killing Off Sharks And Mosquitoes

They were saying the other night, they were saying, ‘Oh sharks, we have to protect them,’ I said, ‘Wait a minute, wait.’

They actually want to remove all the seals in order to save the shark. I said, ‘Wait a minute. Don’t you have it the other way around?’

I’m not a big fan of sharks either – I don’t know how many votes I am going to lose. I have people calling me up, ‘Sir, we have a fund to save the sharks,’ I say, ‘No thank you, I have other things I can contribute to’.