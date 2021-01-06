Trump Makes Last-Minute Plea To Mike Pence To Block Biden Victory PA Images

Donald Trump has made one last-ditch attempt to get Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

In a desperate plea to stop the Democrat from being inaugurated as president in just two weeks’ time, the president has called on his deputy to step in and overturn the election.

Advert 10

‘States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval,’ Trump tweeted earlier today, January 6.

‘All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!’

He later added:

Advert 10

The Republican Party and, more importantly, our country, needs the presidency more than ever before – the power of the veto. Stay strong!

While Pence has remained loyal to Trump throughout his four-year term, and even through his unfounded claims of voter fraud and numerous legal challenges.

However, it seems as though the 74-year-old has pushed it a step too far, by putting pressure on Pence to try and block the certification of Biden’s win by claiming he had ‘the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors.’

Earlier this week, at a rally in Georgia, Trump told Republicans he hoped Pence would ‘come through for us, because, if he doesn’t, I won’t like him quite as much,’ as per the Financial Times.

Advert 10