Trump Mocked After ‘Stop The Steal’ Funded Recount Finds He Lost By Bigger Margin

Former POTUS Donald Trump has found himself at the butt of the joke as a recount of the votes for the 2020 election has shown he lost by an even bigger margin than previously thought.

The recount, which took a whole month to complete, proved that Joe Biden did not, in fact, steal the 2020 election from Trump.

The draft report was prepared by the Senate’s lead contractor, Cyber Ninjas, for the Arizona Senate and recounted the vote in Maricopa County. However, it has since been leaked ahead of its scheduled release later today.

The report, which has three separate volumes and totals around 110 pages, also confirmed that U.S. Senator Mark Kelly won in the county, according to USA Today.

The ‘Stop the Steal’ movement, which is an anti-democratic movement based on misinformation, claimed that the original results of the election had been false, leading some of its members and allies of Trump to pay the Cyber Ninjas and their subcontractors to create the report.

Despite being paid millions, the CEO of Cyber Ninjas, Doug Logan, commented that the payment would not influence any results or findings of the report.

The Republic reviewed drafts of the report, which rather than focusing on ballot counts and election results, instead concentrated on questions that had been raised around the actual process of voting in the election and the integrity of the voters.

According to analysts of the election, the findings are ‘misleading and built on faulty data’, USA Today reports.

The Cyber Ninja’s draft report detailed that Trump lost by more than just 45,109, but actually received 45,469 fewer votes than President Biden.

Despite these findings, the election results were inconclusive, according to the audit report draft.

Jack Sellers, who is the Chairman of the Maricopa County Board, stated that the draft report’s overall results proved that the election’s results did ‘reflect the will of the voters’ and that the ‘tabulation equipment counted the ballots as they were designed to do’.

He said:

That should be the end of the story. Everything else is just noise.