Trump Mocks Biden For Falling Up Stairs While Repeating Election Fraud Claims

robertpetrosian/TikTok/Hill.TV

Donald Trump is still claiming to have not lost to Joe Biden in the 2020 election and has mocked him for his recent fall while boarding Air Force One.

Biden was filmed last week tripping several times up the steps of Air Force One last week and, while it appeared that the 78-year-old may have hurt himself in the process, officials later confirmed that he was fine.

Advert 10

White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at the time, ‘It’s pretty windy outside. It’s very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100% fine.’

The president may have been physically OK, but his ego may have been bruised – especially as the clip of him falling ended up trending on social media.

Trump, of course, jumped on the bandwagon and poked fun as his successor and used the opportunity to again falsely claim that he didn’t lose to him.

Advert 10

In a TikTok video shared online, the former POTUS could be heard saying to a small crowd of people at his Mar-a-Lago resort:

I watched as Joe Biden went up the stairs today and I said, ‘I didn’t lose to him,’ which we didn’t lose to him. Almost 75 million votes and probably a lot more than that.

The video was shared on social media by a suporter on TikTok on Saturday, March 20, captioned, ‘We love President Trump and will be loyal to him.’ It’s since accumulated over 240,000 likes.

Fellow Trump supporters commented on the clip expressing how much they miss him. One TikToker said, ‘We miss seeing and hearing from President Trump so much! Thank you for sharing!’

Advert 10

Someone else said, ‘Love him!!! His energy is amazing!!! Trump 2024!!!’, while someone else wrote, ‘Our country needs you back President Trump!’

The Donald isn’t the only Trump to have mocked Biden for his fall; his eldest son Donald Jr. also dubbed Biden as ‘frail’, despite his father only being four years Biden’s junior.

Advert 10

Commenting on the White House’s statement on his trip, Donald Jr. wrote on Twitter, ‘Pay no attention to the fact that the President of the United States is so frail that he got knocked over repeatedly by a gust of wind. Nothing at all to see here, folks!’

Meanwhile, other people on TikTok pointed out Trump himself made his own faux pas during his time as president. We all remember what he did with that umbrella on Air Force One.