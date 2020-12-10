Trump Moved $2.7 Million Of Donor Money Into His Business Before Election Day

Trump Moved $2.7 Million Of Donor Money Into His Business Day Before Election PA

Trump has reportedly moved a grand total of $2.7 million of donor money into his various businesses since his first day in office in 2017.

On the same day of his inauguration, the sitting president filed paperwork in anticipation of reelection in 2020, a move which allowed his campaign to continue raising money from his supporters.

Trump reportedly never donated to the reelection effort himself, but did remove money from the pot for charges such as rent, food, lodging and legal expenses.

According to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), this amassed to a total of $2.7 million from the date of his inauguration to the 2020 Election day, Forbes reports.

While $2.7 million does sound like a lot of money, it is miniscule in comparison to the huge $785 million (£590 million) the Trump campaign collected from January 2017 to November 2020.

According to filings with the FEC, most of the money flowed through Trump Tower. In his first month of presidency, his campaign paid $159,000 to Trump Tower Commercial LLC.

Since then, the campaign continued to spend about $40,000 a month on the building which also served as its headquarters. Since 2017, the rent payments add up to $1.6 million.

Trump also spend a big chunk of money on legal consulting after Robert Mueller was appointed to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election. In total, $293,000 were spent on legal advice.

According to Forbes, the campaign also made a number of mysterious payments totalling $84,000 to another one of Trump’s companies, Trump Plaza LLC. While the filings categorised the payments as rent, it is unclear what the campaign was renting.

Trump Plaza LLC controls a garage, retail space and two brownstone apartment buildings. However, the retail space was not used for campaign shops and no residents of the apartment buildings saw any signs of the campaign, it was reported.

Last month, it surfaced that Trump’s ‘election defense funds’ would actually go directly towards paying off the president’s failed re-election costs.

Trump, who has a net worth of $2.5 billion, set up the fund amid reports that his 2020 campaign had burned through the $1.6 billion it raised during the last two years.

The two donation accounts amount to Trump’s personal fundraiser and a joint one with the Republican National Committee (RNC). The plea is clear: the president needs your money.

‘President Trump needs YOU to step up to make sure we have the resources to protect the integrity of the election!’ the captions on both read.

The fine print of the terms and conditions said that ‘50% of each contribution, up to a maximum of $2,800 ($5,000), [will] be designated toward DJTFP’s 2020 general election account for general election debt retirement until such debt is retired.’

