Trump Must Face Apprentice Contestant’s Defamation Lawsuit, New York Court Rules

PA Images

Donald Trump must now face a former Apprentice contestant’s defamation lawsuit, as ruled by New York state’s highest court.

Summer Zervos may now move forward with suing the former president for defamation after he called her a liar for making allegations of sexual assault against him.

Advert 10

Prior to leaving the White House, Trump argued that Zervos could not pursue a case against him as a sitting president cannot be sued. However, the state Court of Appeals has now stated that ‘the issues presented have become moot’.

PA Images

As reported by Reuters, the case, which was put on hold during Trump’s appeal, will now be returned to a Manhattan trial court, where Zervos’s lawyers could have the chance to question Trump under oath.

In an email to Reuters, Zervos’s lawyer, Beth Wilkinson, said:

Advert 10

Now a private citizen, the defendant has no further excuse to delay justice for Ms. Zervos, and we are eager to get back to the trial court and prove her claims.

Zervos first came forward with her allegations during the 2016 US presidential campaign, accusing Trump of subjecting her to unwanted kissing and groping after she went to him for career advice back in 2007. This allegedly occurred two years after she appeared on his reality show, The Apprentice.

In January 2017, Zervos sued Trump after he described such allegations as ‘lies’, retweeting a post which blasted Zervos’s allegations as a ‘hoax’.

Zervos has reportedly sought either a retraction or an apology, as well as compensatory damages and punitive damages. As per Reuters, Trump has denied the claims made by Zervos, and has described this case as being politically motivated.

Advert 10

PA Images

E. Jean Carroll, a former Elle magazine writer, is also suing the former president for defamation, after he denied raping her in a fitting room at Manhattan’s Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s.

Trump, who accused Carroll of lying about the incident to sell her book, has also denied allegations of improper sexual misconduct made against him by several other women.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.

Advert 10