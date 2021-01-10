unilad
Trump Now Banned From Most Major Social Media Platforms

by : Saman Javed on : 10 Jan 2021 12:08
President Donald Trump has been banned from most major social media platforms following the riots at the US Capitol last week.

On Friday, December 8, Twitter made the decision to ban Trump for life, writing that ‘after close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them’, the platform has ‘permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence’.

He also finds himself indefinitely banned from Facebook and Instagram.

Since then, many other social media platforms, like Snapchat, have followed suit. While Trump does not have a TikTok account, the platform has banned videos in which Trump calls rioters ‘very special’ and claims election fraud.

Sadly for Trump, the only app which he could have turned to in order to get his voice heard has been removed from the Apple and Google app stores.

Parler, which brands itself as a ‘free speech’ alternative to Twitter and Facebook and is popular among Trump supporters, was removed by Apple and Google for not sufficiently policing its users posts.

PA Images

Last night, Amazon also told Parler it would boot the company from its web-hosting service on Sunday for repeatedly violating its rules, as per The New York Times.

John Matze, Parler’s chief executive, said: ‘Big tech really wants to kill competition. And I have a lot of work to do in the next 24 hours to make sure everyone’s data is not permanently deleted off the internet.’

In its full statement, Twitter said Trump had used his account to incite violence:

In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.

However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.

In its statement, Facebook said it believes the risk of allowing Trump to continue using its platform are ‘simply too great’.

The platform said he would be banned indefinitely or at least until Joe Biden takes office on January 20.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

