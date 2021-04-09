Trump ‘Obviously Admired Hitler’, Claims Anne Frank’s Stepsister

PA

Anne Frank’s stepsister Eva Schloss has compared Donald Trump to Hitler and said that he ‘obviously admired’ the late dictator.

The Vienna-born Holocaust survivor called out the former president on being anti-Semitic, something she thinks he copied from Hitler.

Schloss’ mother had married Anne Frank’s father after living in the same apartment block as the Frank family. Frank’s biological mother died at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

Schloss made the comments during a recent interview with The Daily Beast. She said to the online publication that she thought Trump has said ‘many silly things’. She also called on people to ‘treat each other as equal’.

The 91-year-old continued:

I’ve compared him to Hitler. I even heard that he studied Hitler’s speeches and things like that, so he obviously admired Hitler and just copied him with his anti-Semitism. The Muslims are hated as well. This is what’s so wrong in our society — white supremacy. We should all treat each other as equal.

Schloss went on to say that she believes Trump’s hatred wasn’t only directed at the Jews and Muslims and that he was a ‘racist’.

She told the publication, ‘Trump wasn’t just against the Jews — he was against the Mexicans and many others. Full-stop, he was a racist. His son-in-law is a Jew, and his daughter converted to Judaism.’

PA Images

London-based Schloss has long been an anti-Semitism advocate and said that that the prejudice they face is ‘nothing new’.

She further homed in on the importance of treating everyone equally, saying:

We’re just one human race — different colours, different religions, different opinions, but all human beings who should have the same opportunities and should be measured equally. […] We have to shake hands with anyone who is racist against anybody and try to change the attitudes of people.

According to Huff Post, over 2,000 crimes against Jewish people happened in 2019 which, at the time, was the largest number since the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) began tracking such attacks in 1979.

Sadly this number has failed to come down with 5,125 cases of racist, anti-Semitic and other such hateful messages being reported to the ADL in 2020. In particular, there had been a 68% increase in propaganda targeting Jewish people.

In the wake of the report being release last month, ADL CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt said at the time, ‘White supremacists appear to be more emboldened than ever, and the election year, the pandemic and other factors may have provided these extremists with additional encouragement.’

By the sounds of things, the world needs to be taking a leaf out of Eva Schloss’ book and begin to treat everyone equally.