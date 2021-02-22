Trump Offered Kim Jong-un A Ride Home On Air Force One

PA Images

Donald Trump once offered to give Kim Jong-un a lift home on Air Force One.

The former US president’s relationship with North Korea’s Supreme Leader was one of the strangest threads of his time in power. The dynamic between the two countries was initially fraught, with Trump calling Kim ‘Rocket Man’ following concerns over the nation’s trigger-happy nuclear offensive, and even threatening him with ‘fire and fury’.

Advert 10

Then, he ‘fell in love’ with Kim, with their rather unlikely bromance becoming a major talking point around the world. Trump was so fond of the dictator that he even offered to take him home on Air Force One.

PA Images

Trump met Kim back in 2019 for their second summit in Hanoi, Vietnam. As their time together came to an end, the former POTUS gave Kim offered up his prestigious aircraft to get him back to North Korea.

Matthew Pottinger, the top Asia expert on Trump’s National Security Council, told BBC News:

Advert 10

President Trump offered Kim a lift home on Air Force One. The president knew that Kim had arrived on a multi-day train ride through China into Hanoi and the president said, ‘I can get you home in two hours if you want.’ Kim declined.

The revelation comes as part of interviews gathered for the BBC’s Trump Takes On the World, a new docuseries chronicling some of the most infamous moments of his foreign policy.

PA Images

With regards to Kim, former National Security Adviser John Bolton also said, ‘Trump thought he had a new best friend.’

Advert 10

Amid alleged efforts between the two leaders to denuclearise the Korean peninsula, the pair were known for sparring in the media. ‘I was really being tough – and so was he. And we would go back and forth,’ he earlier said.

However, Trump added, ‘And then we fell in love, okay? No, really – he wrote me beautiful letters, and they’re great letters.’

In line with his Air Force One gesture, Trump also earlier agreed to suspend joint military exercises between the US and South Korea in a bid to please the dictator, who had long complained about the ‘war games’ in the peninsula.

Advert 10

Bolton explained, ‘Trump, out of nowhere, said… I’m going to cancel the war games. There’s no need for them, they’re expensive and it will make you happy.’

He added, ‘I couldn’t believe it. [Secretary of State] Pompeo, [Chief of Staff] Kelly and I were sitting there in the room with Trump and we weren’t consulted. It came simply from Trump’s own mind. It was an unforced error; it was a concession for which we got nothing in return.’