Trump Only Condemned Capitol Rioters After Realising He Could Face Legal Trouble, Report Says PA Images

A new report has found that President Donald Trump only agreed to record a video comdemning the Capitol rioters only after he realising he could face legal trouble.

In a videoed message tweeted yesterday (Thursday, January 7), Trump claimed he was ‘outraged by the violence’ that unfolded after rioters stormed the Capitol building.

Advert 10

Describing the incident as a ‘heinous attack’, Trump then went on acknowledge that a new administration would be inaugurated on January 20, in a marked shift from his previous assertions that he would ‘never concede’ to President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump Supporters Storm US Capitol PA Images

Trump continued:

My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconcilliation.

Advert 10

This message struck a strikingly different tone to the one he had delivered just one day before, where he told rioters that he loved them and that they were ‘very special’.

Trump then went on to falsely claim that the election had been ‘stolen’ from him and his supporters, remarking ‘it was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side’.

The tweeted message, which has since been deleted, was flagged by Twitter for its misleading nature and could not be retweeted or replied to ‘due to a risk of violence’.

Following his second – very different – message, many people were confused as to how or why he had seemingly changed tack overnight, disassociating from those he had encouraged to march on the Capitol.

Advert 10

Trump Supporters Storm US Capitol PA Images

Now The New York Times has shed some light on the matter, reporting that Trump had initially been reluctant to record the video reported until he realised that he himself could face legal consequences along with the rioters.

This reluctant response came shortly after Washington’s chief federal prosecutor, US Attorney Michael Sherwin, spoke of the possibility of investigating Trump for illegally inciting the riot by instructing his supporters to march on the Capitol building.

Sherwin told reporters that, ‘we are looking at all actors, not only the people who went into the building’.

Advert 10

When asked if this included Trump, Shewin did not rule it out, stating:

We’re looking at all actors. If the evidence fits the elements of a crime, they’re going to be charged.

Trump PA Images

White House counsel Pat A. Cipollone reportedly warned President Trump of the legal risks he faced on Wednesday, January 6, while aides desperately attempted to persuade him publicly call off the mob.

Advert 10

A total of five people died due to injuries sustained by the riot. Among those who lost their lives was police officer Brian D. Sicknick who later died in hospital.