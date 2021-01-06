Trump Orders Rally To March On Capitol To Protest ‘Explosions Of Bullsh*t’
President Donald Trump has ordered attendees at his rally to march on the Capitol Building in protest against supposed ‘explosions of bullsh*t’.
The ‘Save America’ rally, held today (January 6) at The Ellipse at The President’s Park, as Congress prepares to convene in a joint session to count electoral votes.
This stage marks the final step before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20. However, it would appear that Trump is still railing against the results of the US election, continuing to make unsupported alegations about voter fraud.
Trump could be heard urging his supporters to march on the Capitol, even telling them ‘I’ll be with you’ during their march. However, as noted by CBS News, this two-mile walk does not appear to be on Trump’s schedule.
The outgoing president also descibed the process of vote counting as ‘explosions of bullsh*t’, which the crowds responded to enthusiastically by cheering and chanting ‘bullsh*t’.
Making more unsupported claims that the election had been rigged against him, Trump declared:
That election – our election! – was over at 10 o’clock in the evening. We’re leading Pensylvania, Michigan, Georgia by hundreds of thousands of votes.
And then late in the evening, or early in the morning, boom these explosions of bullsh*t. And all of a sudden, it started to happen.
Speaking on Tuesday, December 3, US Attorney General William Barr revealed the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of Homeland Security had investigated allegations of systematic fraud ‘and so far, we haven’t seen anything to substantiate that’.
However, speaking at the rally today, President Trump declared he would ‘never concede’ to Biden, even though two months have now passed since he lost at the presidential election.
Addressing the crowds, Trump described his supporters as ‘American patriots who are committed to the honesty of our elections’, adding:
We will never give up and we will never concede. It doesn’t happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved.
Our country has had enough. We will not take it any more and that’s what this is all about. And to use a term that all of you people really came up with, we will stop the steal.
President-elect Biden is set to enter the White House on January 20 after winning the US election with 306 Electoral College votes to Trump’s 232. There is no evidence to suggest that widespread electoral fraud occured during the 2020 election.
