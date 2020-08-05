Trump Phones Fox News To Say True 2020 Election Results Won’t Be Known For ‘Years’

donald trump election results 1 PA Images

Less than one week after Donald Trump called for a delay to the 2020 election, citing concern over mail-in voting, the president has claimed the election results may not be known for ‘years’.

In a phone call to Fox News, the president once again expressed his concerns about Nevada after he conveyed on social media his rage over the state’s plan to send absentee ballots to all voters for the upcoming election amid the current global health crisis.

In a Wednesday morning tweet to his followers, Trump described the mail-in voting process as a ‘corrupt disaster’, later doubling down on these claims on Fox by saying we might not know the election result in Nevada for not only months but ‘years’.

You can watch part of his interview below:

His claims come just a few days after he tweeted his concern over a number of contentious issues, including how he believes mail-in voting leaves the country open to voter fraud.

The president continued his rant on Wednesday morning, August 5, telling his followers Nevada has ‘zero infrastructure for mail-in voting’ and adding: ‘It will be a corrupt disaster if not ended by the courts.’

‘It will take months, or years, to figure out,’ he continued, while comparing it to Florida’s seemingly ‘great’ infrastructure, something Trump said had taken ‘years’ to build ‘with two great Republican Governors’.

The Trump Administration filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, August 4, against Nevada’s major expansion of mail-in voting.

‘The RNC has a vital interest in protecting the ability of Republican voters to cast, and Republican candidates to receive, effective votes in Nevada elections and elsewhere,’ the lawsuit said, as per The Independent.

The lawsuit comes after Nevada state legislature passed an election bill which ‘ensures protections for Nevadans to vote safely at the November election during the pandemic’, Governor Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, said in a tweet on Monday.

‘During this global pandemic, I made a commitment that we’d do all we can to allow Nevadans to safely cast a ballot in the upcoming November election,’ he continued.

The Trump campaign is in the process of asking a federal judge to issue a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction blocking the bill, with Trump saying in his Fox News phone interview they’ll have to ‘see how it works out’.

‘If it doesn’t work out,’ the president added. ‘You’re not gonna know the November 3 election results, I’m talking for the country… for months and months – actually it could be for years.’

This is in spite of the fact that his claims of voter fraud are baseless and unsubstantiated; despite the president pushing the fake narrative that mail-in voting is dangerous, there’s actually no evidence to back it up and voter fraud is not a prevalent issue.

But hey, whichever way the president sees fit to wriggle out of the 2020 election I guess.