Trump Pictured With Coke Bottle On Desk Amid Insistent Calls For Boycott

StephenM/Twitter

Donald Trump has been photographed next to a bottle of Coca-Cola, despite vowing to boycott the brand.

The former US president enjoys a cold Diet Coke from time to time. In the Oval Office, he used to have a little button that would reportedly summon a butler with a glass of the fizzy drink on a silver platter.

However, his allegiance to the brand was seemingly tested recently when Coca-Cola opposed Georgia’s Election Integrity Act, recently signed by Republican Governor Brian Kemp. From his latest photos, it may all be a bit performative.

Former Trump aide Stephen Miller recently tweeted a photo of both of them, following a ‘terrific meeting’. If you draw your eyes to the right-hand side of the image, on Trump’s desk, you can see what appears to be a bottle of Coke hidden behind a telephone.

The photo has quickly become the target of mockery and criticism against Trump, with Stephen Espinoza writing, ‘Lazy attempt at hiding the bottle of Coke that he’s supposedly boycotting. Appearances over reality, as usual.’

Professor Don Moynihan wrote, ‘Trump called for a ban on Coke 3 days ago. How is that going?’ Project Lincoln executive director Fred Wellman also tweeted, ‘Trump sending out a demand for his followers to boycott Coke then getting caught trying to hide a bottle in a picture with his favorite vampire is so on brand it’s like an Inception level of layers of Trump brand.’

The new law spearheads a host of voting restrictions, such as putting limits on absentee voting, shortening the periods for run-off elections and prohibits food and water being made available to voters waiting to cast their ballots. It’s been the subject of intense criticism from voting rights activists and other groups, such as Major League Baseball and Delta Air Lines.

Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey told CNBC the legislation was ‘wrong’, saying, ‘We always opposed this legislation… now that it’s passed, we’re coming out more publicly.’

In a further statement, he said, ‘We want to be crystal clear and state unambiguously that we are disappointed in the outcome of the Georgia voting legislation… our focus is now on supporting federal legislation that protects voting access and addresses voter suppression across the country.’

Quincey added, ‘We all have a duty to protect everyone’s right to vote, and we will continue to stand up for what is right in Georgia and across the US.’

In a press release, Trump said, ‘Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections. Are you listening Coke, Delta and all!’

