Trump Plans To Hold Opposing Rally On Biden's Inauguration Day, Report Claims PA Images

It’s not unheard of for Donald Trump to skip events he doesn’t want to attend, and now reports are saying the president plans on missing Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day ceremony on January 20.

He won’t be on the golf course like you’d expect him to be, though. Apparently, Trump plans on hosting a rally in Florida opposing Biden’s inauguration.

Rumours suggest Trump will announce at the rally that he’ll be rerunning for president in 2024, something he recently told guests who attended a holiday party at The White House earlier this month.

Trump Golf PA Images

Trump said to the crowd, ‘It’s been an amazing four years. We’re trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.’

The news of Trump’s Inauguration Day plans comes as part of a report conducted by Axios.

The report reads:

President Trump is considering a made-for-TV grand finale: a White House departure on Marine One and final Air Force One flight to Florida for a political rally opposite Joe Biden’s inauguration, sources familiar with the discussions tell Axios.

‘The former network star is privately discussing using his waning powers as commander-in-chief to order up the exit he wants after dissing Biden by refusing to concede the election, welcome him to the White House or commit to attending his inauguration,’ it continues.

Biden PA Images

According to Axios, the Trump administration declined to comment on the matter.

NBC News first reported on Trump’s supposed plans on skipping Biden’s swearing-in ceremony last week, where it said there was ‘preliminary planning’ taking place for him to announce he’ll be running for president once again in four years time.

The news outlet’s sources also told NBC News that Trump supposedly has zero plans to invite Biden to The White House prior to his inauguration, and doesn’t plan on calling him either.

Donald Trump PA Images

At the party, hosted by Trump on December 1, he reiterated his thoughts on the recent election being rigged and stated that he believes he had won.

Speaking to the party attendees, the 74-year-old said, ‘It’s certainly an unusual year. We won an election. But they don’t like that. I call it a rigged election, and I always will.’

Despite his ongoing claims of election fraud, the likes of the country’s Homeland Security have stated that there was no evidence of this. They even went as far as describing the 2020 election as ‘the most secure in American history’.