Trump Plaza Complex Votes Unanimously To Remove Former President's Name Wikipedia/PA Images

A Florida condo complex called Trump Plaza has voted to change its name following the pro-Donald Trump Capitol riots, which claimed the lives of five people earlier this month.

The Trump Plaza board voted unanimously in favour of removing the former president’s name, and allowing residents to come up with a new name to take its place.

The former president hasn’t actually owned the Trump Plaza in Palm Springs since 1991, but the decision was made to keep his name attached because of the real estate branding.

Trump Plaza Complex Votes Unanimously To Remove Former President's Name Wikimedia Commons

‘Many of the residents here are international people, and they consider the Trump name an asset,’ explained Abe Bernstein, the former condo board president, back in 2017.

However, this view began to change during Trump’s presidency, and almost a year ago residents voted not to replace the huge Trump Plaza signs on the top of the building at 525 and 529 Flagler Drive, after they were removed as part of an exterior renovation.

Residents even opted to remove street level signs that bore Trump’s name during the protests that broke out last summer, over fears the then president’s name could compromise their safety.

But it wasn’t until the deadly Capitol siege, for which Trump has been charged with inciting insurrection, that residents finally decided enough is enough.

Now, Trump will no longer have a complex named after him just over the water from his own home in Mar-a-Lago.

‘It has been a long time coming. Most of us are relieved that the name will finally be off the buildings,’ a condo owner told The Palm Beach Post.

In February, residents will vote on a new name for the luxury complex, with a two-thirds majority required to approve any further change.

‘I believe that an overwhelming majority of apartment owners will vote to approve the change,’ the condo owner added.

The Trump Plaza is made up of two 32-story towers, where individual units sell from $1 million to more than $4 million. The 221 units are sought-after, as they boast stunning views of the Intracoastal Waterway, Palm Beach and the Atlantic Ocean.

Meanwhile, Trump now lives just over the water from the complex, in his Mar-a-Lago mansion at the private club on Palm Beach after moving out of the White House following his loss to Joe Biden. His move to the Sunshine State has had a mixed response from locals.