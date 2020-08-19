Trump Promised Putin ‘World’s Most Beautiful Women’ In Series Of Letters

trump promised putin beautiful women in letters 1 PA Images

Donald Trump wrote to Vladimir Putin a number of times before he became the President of the United States, at one time promising him ‘the world’s most beautiful women’ if he attended a Miss Universe pageant in Moscow.

According to new documents released by the Senate Intelligence Committee, as part of its report into Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election, Trump tried to associate himself with Putin a number of times.

The messages from Trump did not reveal any collusion between him and Putin regarding the election, but rather exposed just how badly the former television personality wanted in with the Russian president. ‘As you have probably heard, I’m a big fan of yours,’ he gushed in one letter.

Trump repeatedly flattered Putin in the correspondence, including in the aforementioned letter where he congratulated him on being named Time Magazine‘s ‘Person of the Year’ in 2007. ‘Congratulations,’ he wrote, before telling him how much of a fan he was. ‘You definitely deserve it.’

A second letter from 2013 involved Trump trying to persuade Putin to attend the 2013 Miss Universe pageant, an event run and owned by Trump. ‘I know that our Moscow pageant will be our biggest and best Miss Universe ever,’ he wrote.

‘We turned down many other competing countries in favour of Russia,’ Trump continued, before asking Putin to attend the event as his ‘guest of honour’ and adding: ‘I know you will have a great time.’

A handwritten note could also be found at the bottom of the letter, which had been typed, with the following words written in Trump’s signature all-caps style: ‘THE WORLD’S MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMEN!’

In spite of Trump’s correspondence, and an earlier tweet that raised the idea of the two becoming ‘best friends’, Putin did not attend the pageant. Instead, he sent a senior Kremlin official in his place.

The Russian president did reply to Trump’s letter though, writing, as per Business Insider:

Dear Mr. Trump, I would like to congratulate you and your colleagues on successfully holding the Miss Universe contest in Moscow. I hope that all the participants in this remarkable event will go home with good memories of their visit to the Russian capital. It is a pity we were not able to have our meeting, but I hope we will be able to talk during one of your visits to Russia. Yours sincerely, V. Putin.

The letters were part of the almost 1,000-page report into Russian interference in the election by the Senate Intelligence Committee, with this being the fifth and likely final report.

Throughout, it detailed communications between Trump staff members and Russian agents – including a Kremlin spy – before concluding that contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia in 2016 ‘represented a grave counterintelligence threat’.