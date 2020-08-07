Trump Pronounces Thailand As 'Thigh Land' In Sweaty Speech About Washing Machines PA Images

Stick a fork in me, I’m done, because Donald Trump just pronounced Thailand ‘thigh land’.

The giant blunder occurred during a speech he gave at a Whirlpool factory in Ohio yesterday, August 6. Trump had visited the factory in celebration of Whirlpool’s ‘109-year legacy of American manufacturing excellence’.

Looking rather sweaty – and rather orange – Trump corrects himself after the error, but by then it was way too late.

Trump PA Images

In the speech, he said:

In 2017, Whirlpool won relief from the ITC (US International Trade Commission) once again. Once more, your foreign competitors moved their factories to prevent a level playing field, and to avoid liability. Shifting production to Thighland, and to Vietnam.

Oops.

He added that he likes the leader of Thailand ‘very much’; probably an unrequited feeling after that huge mispronunciation.

This isn’t the first mispronunciation for the president this week. He pronounced Yosemite – as in Yosemite National Park, one of the largest parks in the US – ‘Yo-semite’. Adding fuel to the fire, he said it twice.

One Tuesday, August 4, he said:

When young Americans experience the breathtaking beauty of the Grand Canyon, when their eyes widen in amazement as Old Faithful bursts into the sky. When they gaze upon Yo-semite’s… Yo-semite’s towering sequoias, their love of the country grows stronger and they know that every American has truly a duty to preserve this wondrous inheritance.

A* for effort, Mr President.

Following his ‘thigh land’ blunder yesterday, people have hilariously reacted on social media.

One Twitter user joked, ‘I used to frequent a strip club called “Thighland”. Great happy hour,’ while another person said, ‘Thighland is my favorite country after Assganistan [sic].’

Someone else pointed out that there are ‘only two people in the entire world who pronounced it ThighLand’, alongside a picture of Trump and Alan (Zach Galifianakis) from The Hangover.

Another person shared a picture of the president eating a KFC with the caption, ‘The president on a recent trip to Thighland.’

As well as calling Thailand ‘thigh land’, Trump addressed the wall that’s being built between the US and Mexico.

He said:

By the way, the wall is being built. It’s going to be finished very soon. In my speech, I warned that our politicians have aggressively pursued a policy of globalisation – moving our jobs, our wealth, and our factories overseas. I explained that globalisation – these are the globalists. I’m not liking globalists too much, but they don’t like me too much either. Globalisation has made the financial elites, who donate to politicians, very wealthy, but it’s left millions and millions of our workers with nothing but poverty and heartache, and our towns and cities with empty factories and plants.

Well, there you have it folks.