Trump Puts Out New Statement Begging For Credit For COVID Vaccine

Donald Trump appears to be afraid he might be forgotten by the American public, as he’s issued a bizarre statement taking credit for the COVID vaccines.

The former POTUS sent out a tweet-like statement on presidential letterhead, in which he said he ‘hopes everybody remembers’ him when receiving their jab.

Without being able to use Twitter, Trump’s messages are seemingly few and far between these days, but it appears he wants people to know that – despite having no semblance of a distribution plan for the vaccine – Americans are getting the jab because of him.

‘I hope that everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) Vaccine, that if I wasn’t president, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all. I hope everyone remembers!’ he said, as per The Daily Beast.

His comments come after President Joe Biden’s administration dramatically picked up the pace at which the vaccines are being administered across the US.

However, when Biden took office in January, his team said they had been left no plan on how to distribute the vaccinations from Trump’s administration.

The POTUS set out with a target of achieving 100 million jabs before his first 100 days in office, however they are currently getting through more than two million vaccinations a day, meaning they’re well on the way to hitting that target several weeks ahead of schedule.

Biden’s team also managed to get one-shot vaccine manufacturer Johnson & Johnson to bring in subcontractors so it could operate 24 hours a day bottling the vaccination to distribute it faster, the New York Times reports.

On Wednesday, March 10, the president announced he had secured 100 million more doses of the vaccine, with a view to having enough doses to inoculate children and give out booster doses if necessary.

Of course, there’s no getting away from the fact that Biden benefited from Trump having secured both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations ahead of his time in office; something which the Republican is keen to not let anyone forget.

At the current rate, it’s expected that all Americans will have received their first dose of the vaccine by this August.

In another bizarre tweet-like statement issued by Trump, he tried to persuade a former American football player to run for Senate.

‘Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?’ he said, as per 9News.

‘He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL.’

It certainly seems like someone is missing Twitter.

