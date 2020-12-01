Trump Raises Up To $170 Million To Fight Election But Can Use However He Wants

Trump Thumb 2 PA Images

Donald Trump has raised up to $170 million to fight the results of the presidential election – however, the money isn’t necessarily going towards that mission.

Despite all six battleground states certifying their results, despite recounts showing Joe Biden to be the winner, and despite absolutely no evidence against the President-elect, the ‘lame duck’ POTUS continues to allege that the election was ‘stolen’ from him.

Amid dismissed and lost lawsuits, with judges offering scathing rulings on the Trump campaign’s accusations, his supporters have been donating money towards the ‘Election Defense Fund’ (EDF) – or have they?

Trump’s team have been sending out regular emails and text messages asking people to donate cash in aid of ‘defending the election’. One text read: ‘The Left will try to STEAL this election!’

Another urgent email read: ‘This is your FINAL NOTICE. So far, you’ve ignored all our emails asking you to join us in DEFENDING THE ELECTION. You’ve ignored Team Trump, Eric, Lara, Don, the Vice President AND you’ve even ignored the President of the United States.’

However, as per The Washington Post and The New York Times, the legal language buried in the solicitations reveals that every donation has very specific conditions before it goes anywhere near the recount effort.

The first 75% of any donation goes towards Save America, a new political committee set up by Trump earlier in November. The remaining 25% would go towards the Republican National Committee (RNC). Each donor must fork out a minimum of $5,000 before any money goes towards ‘protecting the results’ of the election.

So, for example, if you were to donate $3,000 to the Trump campaign, $2,250 would be shifted to Save America and $750 would fund the Republican party, without a single dime going towards the original request of the donation.

According to the committee’s Federal Election Commission filing, Save America has been set up as a ‘leadership PAC’, which is often used as a means to further a political figure’s influence.

As for where the money goes, reports indicate it could go towards paying off Trump’s campaign debt, be funnelled into his post-White House activities, assist with running his properties via event fees or even cover his travel and other personal expenses.

It could also go towards other political ambitions or causes, such as funding other Republicans in Congress, rather than directly paying for the legal efforts of Trump’s team (despite having presented no evidence of voter fraud).

Michael DuHaime, a former political director at the RNC, told Reuters: ‘It’s important to be up front with people – especially those who are digging deep into their pockets to come up with $25. If you tell them it’s going for legal fees, well then it should go for legal fees.’