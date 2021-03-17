Trump Recommends Americans Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

PA Images

Donald Trump has urged Americans to get their COVID-19 vaccine, promising it is safe.

The former POTUS directly addressed anti-vaxxers among his own followers, reassuring them the jab is ‘something that works’.

‘I would recommend it and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly,’ he said, while speaking to Maria Bartiromo on Fox News.

‘But again, we have our freedoms and we have to live by that and I agree with that also. But it is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine and it is something that works.’

It comes after startling poll results revealed how much less likely Republicans are to take up their offer of the vaccine than Democrats. A CNN poll showed that 92% of Democrats plan to, or have already received their vaccination, while just 50% of Republicans were keen to sign up.

Of course, Trump himself has received the vaccine, however he chose not to follow the path of other high-profile politicians who received their jab on live television, in a bid to convince the masses it’s safe to do so.

Both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris received their vaccinations on TV, as well as former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, and even Trump’s former sidekick Mike Pence.

Trump’s former head of testing Brett Giroir has taken to Twitter to thank the former POTUS for finally urging his followers to get their jabs.

‘Thank you, President Trump, for urging all Americans, especially your loyal followers, to roll up their sleeves and get a COVID vaccine, developed under your administration,’ he wrote.

However, it comes after Giroir personally called on Trump and Pence to step up and ‘actively encourage all of their followers to get the vaccine,’ in response to the low take-up among Republicans.

‘We all have to get together and urge every American. The people who follow the former president are very committed to President Trump, and I think his leadership still matters a great deal,’ he told CNN.

Giroir confessed he had no idea why Trump had chosen to get his vaccine in private, rather than on the world stage alongside his peers, adding that he didn’t know his former leader had even received it until he saw it in the news.

Since the vaccination programme began in the US on December 14, more than 107 million doses have been administered, totalling 21% of the entire population.