Trump Repeats Xenophobic Slur Live On Fox News On Same Night As Atlanta Shootings

Fox News/PA Images

Donald Trump’s use of a xenophobic slur in relation to coronavirus has been associated with an increase of anti-Asian attacks, with critics noting the president used the slur on the same night several Asian women were shot dead in Atlanta.

The former president appeared on a Fox News interview at 7pm EST on Tuesday, March 16, during which he discussed the economy under his administration and the impact of the coronavirus.

Speaking to Fox’s Maria Bartiromo, Trump commented, ‘We got [the economy] to a level that the world has never seen before. We were the envy of the world and then when we got hit by the—as I call it the China virus, COVID—it obviously went down with every other economy.’

Just before Trump’s interview, a shooting took place at Young’s Asian Massage along Highway 92 in Acworth, about 30 miles from Atlanta, at about 5pm. Two more shootings took place in Atlanta about an hour later, killing a total of eight people, including six Asian women.

A 21-year-old man was taken into custody following the attacks, and authorities have yet to confirm a motive, but the shootings took place amid a spike in attacks against Asian Americans in the US.

Lawmakers, celebrities and activists have all spoken out about the issue, with many claiming that the attacks have been fuelled by Trump’s rhetoric in relation to coronavirus, the first case of which was recorded in Wuhan, China. During his final months in office, the former president frequently referred to COVID-19 as the ‘China virus’ and also used the racist phrase ‘Kung flu’.

Vox reporter Aaron Rupar took to Twitter to address Trump’s comments during the interview, writing:

I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Trump spent the better part of a year using a virus as a slur against Chinese people while hate crimes against Asian Americans spiked by 150%. Trump even used an anti-Chinese slur during his interview this evening on Fox, just before news trickled out of a mass shooting in the Atlanta area that apparently targeted Asians and left 8 people dead.

Trump used the phrase ‘China virus’ in a statement last week, and days later President Joe Biden condemned the way Asian Americans had been ‘attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated’ during the pandemic.

Biden commented, ‘They’re forced to live in fear for their lives just walking down streets in America. It’s wrong. It’s un-American and it must stop.’

PA Images

On Tuesday, the organisation Stop AAPI Hate released a report stating that it had been notified about almost 3,800 incidents between March 19, 2020, and February 28, 2021. The group noted that the figures represent just a fraction of the actual number of cases.