Trump Reportedly Asked Military To ‘Beat The F*ck’ Out Of Black Lives Matter Protesters

The Wall Street Journal’s Michael C. Bender is releasing a book that discusses Donald Trump’s shocking reaction to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Former president Trump was no stranger to controversy during his time in office. Along with not accepting the results of last year’s presidential election and being impeached twice, he also had a great deal to say on a lot of other issues.

A book by Michael C. Bender called Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost details how the social media-loving president responded to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. The movement found increased support after footage of George Floyd’s brutal murder at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin surfaced.

Trump was reportedly very unhappy about the protests and wanted violent measures to be enforced when handling the BLM protests. In an extract given to The Independent, Bender quotes officials about what Trump said.

Bender writes about Trump telling his officials in a fit of rage, ‘That’s how you’re supposed to handle these people, crack their skulls!’ He also reportedly called for military intervention and told Attorney General Bill Barr and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Milley to’ beat the f**k out of [BLM protesters].’

The former president also encouraged their murder, telling them to ‘just shoot them’. When Barr and Milley voiced their objections, it has been reported that Trump said ‘Well, shoot them in the leg, or maybe the foot. But be hard on them!’

Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost will be released on July 13.