Trump Reportedly Believes Impeachment Trial Is ‘Badge Of Honour’

Donald Trump reportedly believes that his impending impeachment trial will serve as a badge of honour, if he is acquitted of the charges against him.

The former POTUS is thought to be hopeful about the trial, which is set to begin on February 8, after just five Republican senators opposed a motion declaring it unconstitutional to impeach a former president, when Democrats require 17 votes to find him guilty.

‘He was gratified, because that’s certainly his view: that it’s unfair and unconstitutional, and he knows it means there’s no chance he’ll be convicted,’ a friend of Trump’s reportedly told Newsweek.

Since leaving the White House a little more than two weeks ago, Trump has been considering what moves to make next, in order to maintain enough political relevance that he can run again in four years’ time.

And, the businessman has reportedly been facing conflicting advice. Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon, as well as several others, have urged Trump to use the charges, relating to the incitement of insurrection during the US Capitol riots, as ammunition to relaunch his unfounded claims of voter fraud.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the coin, Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, and a number of others, are strongly against the combative approach. They reportedly believe it will only fuel the violent mob who stormed the government building following the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally on January 6, leaving five people dead.

Trump has hired South Carolina lawyer Butch Bowers to defend him in the upcoming impeachment trial; the same lawyer who defended former GOP Governors Mark Sanford and Nikki Haley in impeachment and ethics hearings in Columbia.

‘He’ll let Bowers handle the trial in a straightforward way, without litigating the election fraud stuff. The president will be acquitted again, and then he’ll use his two acquittals as a badge of honour with his base,’ a source close to Trump said.

The former POTUS has made no secret of his desire to return to US politics, telling press he hoped it wasn’t a permanent goodbye when he left the White House earlier this month.