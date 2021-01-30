unilad
Advert

Trump Reportedly Believes Impeachment Trial Is ‘Badge Of Honour’

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 30 Jan 2021 17:07
Trump Reportedly Believes Impeachment Trial Is 'Badge Of Honour'Trump Reportedly Believes Impeachment Trial Is 'Badge Of Honour'PA Images

Donald Trump reportedly believes that his impending impeachment trial will serve as a badge of honour, if he is acquitted of the charges against him.

The former POTUS is thought to be hopeful about the trial, which is set to begin on February 8, after just five Republican senators opposed a motion declaring it unconstitutional to impeach a former president, when Democrats require 17 votes to find him guilty.

Advert

‘He was gratified, because that’s certainly his view: that it’s unfair and unconstitutional, and he knows it means there’s no chance he’ll be convicted,’ a friend of Trump’s reportedly told Newsweek.

United States President Donald Trump returns to the White HouseUnited States President Donald Trump returns to the White HousePA Images

Since leaving the White House a little more than two weeks ago, Trump has been considering what moves to make next, in order to maintain enough political relevance that he can run again in four years’ time.

And, the businessman has reportedly been facing conflicting advice. Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon, as well as several others, have urged Trump to use the charges, relating to the incitement of insurrection during the US Capitol riots, as ammunition to relaunch his unfounded claims of voter fraud.

Advert

Meanwhile, on the other side of the coin, Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, and a number of others, are strongly against the combative approach. They reportedly believe it will only fuel the violent mob who stormed the government building following the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally on January 6, leaving five people dead.

PA Images

Trump has hired South Carolina lawyer Butch Bowers to defend him in the upcoming impeachment trial; the same lawyer who defended former GOP Governors Mark Sanford and Nikki Haley in impeachment and ethics hearings in Columbia.

‘He’ll let Bowers handle the trial in a straightforward way, without litigating the election fraud stuff. The president will be acquitted again, and then he’ll use his two acquittals as a badge of honour with his base,’ a source close to Trump said.

Advert

The former POTUS has made no secret of his desire to return to US politics, telling press he hoped it wasn’t a permanent goodbye when he left the White House earlier this month.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Earth Is Losing More Than 1.2 Trillion Tons Of Ice Per Year
Science

Earth Is Losing More Than 1.2 Trillion Tons Of Ice Per Year

T.I. And Tiny Accused Of Sex Trafficking After More Than 15 Women Come Forward
Celebrity

T.I. And Tiny Accused Of Sex Trafficking After More Than 15 Women Come Forward

Robinhood Blocks Users Trading GameStop Stocks And Other Reddit Picks
News

Robinhood Blocks Users Trading GameStop Stocks And Other Reddit Picks

Guy Transports A Bee Colony By Carrying The Queen In His Fist
Viral

Guy Transports A Bee Colony By Carrying The Queen In His Fist

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: News, Capitol Riots, Donald Trump, Now

Credits

Newsweek

  1. Newsweek

    Donald Trump Expects Impeachment Trial to Be 'Badge of Honor'—But Rethinks 2024 Run

 