Trump Reportedly Planning Defiant Final Week As President

Donald Trump is reportedly planning a defiant final week as president before he leaves office on January 20.

However, if those wishing to impeach Trump are successful, it could see the 74-year-old leave office in just a few days time.

Despite calls for him to be removed as president, apparently Trump is confident his vice president, Mike Pence, will not invoke the 25th Amendment.

Trump is supposedly planning on highlighting his biggest accomplishments that he achieved during his four years as president and will be taking a trip to Alamo, Texas, this week near the country’s border.

According to Bloomberg, he is also planning a last round of pardons and will sign executive orders.

Just last month he had broken records for the amount of executive orders signed in a president’s final year in office, some of which would make it harder to enforce environmental protections.

Bloomberg said that, in summary, Trump’s plans will be a ‘last-ditch attempt to rehabilitate [his] legacy’ after this week’s Capitol riot.

It’s thought during his final days as president, Trump will also fight against the social media companies who banned him for their platforms for his ‘incitement of violence’ .

According to CNN, the president was ‘outraged’ at being permanently suspended from Twitter in particular, and may use his fight against the social media platform as a way to shift the narrative away from Wednesday’s events. As it stands, it’s unknown how Trump plans on tackling the likes of Twitter and Facebook.

Trump has also vowed to created his own social media platform in light of the suspensions, but it hasn’t been said if he plans on doing this while still in office.