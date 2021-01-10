unilad
Advert

Trump Reportedly Planning Defiant Final Week As President

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 10 Jan 2021 17:54
Trump Reportedly Planning Defiant Final Week As PresidentTrump Reportedly Planning Defiant Final Week As PresidentPA Images

Donald Trump is reportedly planning a defiant final week as president before he leaves office on January 20.

However, if those wishing to impeach Trump are successful, it could see the 74-year-old leave office in just a few days time.

Advert

Despite calls for him to be removed as president, apparently Trump is confident his vice president, Mike Pence, will not invoke the 25th Amendment.

TrumpTrumpPA Images

Trump is supposedly planning on highlighting his biggest accomplishments that he achieved during his four years as president and will be taking a trip to Alamo, Texas, this week near the country’s border.

According to Bloomberg, he is also planning a last round of pardons and will sign executive orders.

Advert

Just last month he had broken records for the amount of executive orders signed in a president’s final year in office, some of which would make it harder to enforce environmental protections.

Bloomberg said that, in summary, Trump’s plans will be a ‘last-ditch attempt to rehabilitate [his] legacy’ after this week’s Capitol riot.

PA Images

It’s thought during his final days as president, Trump will also fight against the social media companies who banned him for their platforms for his ‘incitement of violence’ .

Advert

According to CNN, the president was ‘outraged’ at being permanently suspended from Twitter in particular, and may use his fight against the social media platform as a way to shift the narrative away from Wednesday’s events. As it stands, it’s unknown how Trump plans on tackling the likes of Twitter and Facebook.

Trump has also vowed to created his own social media platform in light of the suspensions, but it hasn’t been said if he plans on doing this while still in office.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Donald Trump Permanently Banned From Twitter
News

Donald Trump Permanently Banned From Twitter

Pilot Warns Trump Supporters He’ll Strand Them In Kansas If They Don’t Behave
Life

Pilot Warns Trump Supporters He’ll Strand Them In Kansas If They Don’t Behave

Man Pictured Stealing Nancy Pelosi’s Lectern During US Capitol Riot Arrested
News

Man Pictured Stealing Nancy Pelosi’s Lectern During US Capitol Riot Arrested

Trump Vows To Start Own Social Platform After Being Banned From Twitter
News

Trump Vows To Start Own Social Platform After Being Banned From Twitter

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, Donald Trump, Now, Politics, POTUS, President, US Capitol, washington

Credits

Bloomberg and 1 other

  1. Bloomberg

    Trump Plans Defiant Final Week as Many Democrats Urge His Ouster

  2. CNN

    Trump expected to fight with big tech during final days in office

 