Trump Reportedly Wanted To Do Superman Shirt Reveal After Hospital Release PA/Warner Bros.

After returning to the White House, Donald Trump reportedly wanted to appear in a Superman shirt following his release from hospital.

The US President tested positive for coronavirus last week and ended up spending three days in hospital as a consequence.

Following his release from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the Washington DC, Trump gave a statement from the White House where he was seen wearing a surgical mask. Though it turns out that wasn’t the only thing the president wanted to wear.

Trump, Infected With COVID-19, Took Car Journey With Guards To Greet Fans PA

According to The New York Times, Trump suggested a different approach. He apparently wanted to appear frail at first, but would later open his shirt to reveal a Superman T-shirt underneath.

Trump reportedly wanted to do this as ‘a symbol of strength,’ but didn’t end up going through with it.

According to The New York Times, Trump came up with the idea while still in hospital. When people saw him for the first time, Trump ‘wanted to appear frail at first… But underneath his button-down dress shirt, he would wear a Superman T-shirt, which he would reveal as a symbol of strength when he ripped open the top layer.’

Following the news of Trump’s unique idea, people took to social media to express their opinions on the matter. One person said, ‘Donald Trump originally planned when released from the hospital to pretend he was still weak from COVID-19 then rip his shirt off and have a Superman suit on. We are really living in a South Park episode’.

Someone else said, ‘This is the funniest thing I have heard in a long time. Now I’m mad at Trump for not following through on this. It would have been a great moment in US history but not for the reasons he expected.’

A third person joked, ‘Sure this sounds like something we should want the president doing .. I can see Lincoln or Washington doing similar’.

Trump Tells Americans 'Don't Be Afraid' Of Coronavirus After Removing Mask At White House PA

Political commentator Keith Olbermann tweeted that the ‘S’ Trump would have been boasting on the shirt would have stood for ‘superspreader’ rather than Superman. This comment comes after several people in the White House, including First Lady Melania Trump, tested positive for the virus in recent months.

While Trump did not end up wearing the T-shirt during his post-hospital statement, he did tell the people of America that they shouldn’t be afraid of COVID.

The 74-year-old stood at the South Portico terrace of the White House and told Americans not to let the pandemic ‘dominate,’ and that people should not ‘be afraid of it’ or let it ‘take over’ their lives.