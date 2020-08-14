Trump Requests Mail-In Ballots For Upcoming Election Despite Criticising Practice PA

After weeks of criticising mail-in voting, describing it as a ‘corrupt disaster’, Donald Trump has requested a mail-in ballot for Florida’s upcoming primary election.

In recent weeks, the US president has gone on a number of rants about the practice, saying he believes it leaves the country open to voter fraud and interference from foreign countries.

Now, it seems he’s changed his mind about the whole thing, or at least in Florida, where Trump and first lady Melania received mail-in ballots earlier this week.

Donald Trump PA Images

Before we go any further, it’s important to note Trump’s claims about mail-in voting are baseless and unsubstantiated, and there’s no evidence to back them up.

Regardless, the president continues to push the fake narrative that it’s dangerous, except now it seems he is willing to pick and choose which states are allowed to have the practice in place and which aren’t.

According to Palm Beach County records, the ballots were mailed on Wednesday to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club, which he lists as his legal address, CNN reports. Florida voters must request a mail-in ballot in order to receive one.

This perhaps shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to those who have been following Trump’s rants in recent days, as last week the president appeared to change his mind on mail-in voting in Florida and Florida only, describing the voting system as secure.

donald trump tweets about mail-in voting realDonaldTrump/Twitter

In a tweet last Tuesday, August 4, Trump wrote:

Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True.

He went on to say the state’s voting system had been ‘cleaned up’, adding: ‘We defeated Democrats attempts at change,’ before encouraging ‘all’ in Florida to request a ballot and vote by mail.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Trump’s change of tune regarding Florida came just as he was starting to face worrying electoral prospects in his home state. So, whatever benefits him goes, I guess?

Elsewhere, in Nevada, Trump continues to rage over the state’s plan to send absentee ballots to all voters for the upcoming election amid the current global health crisis; in light of recent events, it seems just a tad hypocritical.

PA Images

In fact, the president disagrees with mail-in voting in Nevada so much that his campaign and the GOP are suing the state over its new law, which serves only to help people stay safe while voting during the pandemic.

Trump using mail-in voting for the 2020 election in spite of his persistent claims that it’s dangerous seems to suggest his opposition to the practice is purely political, and an attempt to sway the election in his favour.

But then again, didn’t his calls to delay the election and his recent implication that he was sabotaging the USPS to undermine its ability to handle mail-in voting already prove that?